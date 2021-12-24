Sheffield Steelers: Vojtech Polak set for Boxing Day return to face Nottingham Panthers

Martin Latal celebrates one of his two goals against Glasgow Clan. Picture: Dean Woolley.

The Czech Republic-born forward was missing from Steelers’ line-up as they headed into Christmas in good spirits with a 3-2 come-from-behind win at home to Glasgow Clan, Fox revealing post-game that Polak had taken a puck to the face during practice on Monday.

The Steelers boss also expressed his confidence that Sunday’s first regular season encounter between the two rivals would go ahead, it being Nottingham’s first game back since being placed into the Elite League’s Covid protocols on December 15.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On 36-year-old Polak, who has had a positive impact since joining the Steelers last month and scored five points, including three goals, in as many games, Fox told BBC Sheffield: “It’s unbelievable. We lost Justin Hodgman for a weekend after an accident in practice a few weeks ago and then Vojtech took a puck to face in practice on Monday.

“It’s not overly bad and it was just more precautionary that we left him out against Glasgow - he’ll probably be ready to go for the Boxing Day game.”

With EIHL teams in Wales and Scotland being hit by new Covid restrictions imposed by their respective administrations - severely limiting their crowd numbers - some fear it will only be a matter of time before England follows suit, possibly as early as net week. As it stands, though, Boxing Day’s game at Sheffield Arena will go ahead as scheduled with 9,000 fans expected to attend.

“There is always risk right now,” added Fox. “We are trying our best to keep the guys as safe as we currently can. The guys want to play, they don’t want to get sick right now and so I think everybody is being as cautious as we can be.

“Luckily we’ve not been hit yet (like some of the other teams) but I’ll be shocked if at some point there’s not a time when it gets into our room.

HOPEFUL: Shefield Steelers' head coach, Aaron Fox. Picture: Dean Woolley.

“But this Boxing Day game is a pretty big one for us, the first meeting of the regular season against the Panthers and I know they have got close to 9,000 tickets sold, so that’s not one we want to miss out on.”

Steelers go into the clash in understandably buoyant mood, the overtime win against the Clan putting them six points clear of second-placed Cardiff Devils with a game in hand and having won six of their last seven games.