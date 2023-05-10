All Sections
Sheffield Tigers look to get out of blocks quickly against Wolverhampton in Speedway Premiership

Sheffield Tigers stage a meeting at Owlerton Stadium for the first time in five weeks with the visit of Wolverhampton in the Premiership tonight.

By Nick Westby
Published 10th May 2023, 17:00 BST

The date was initially set for the Tigers’ home leg of their Knockout Cup semi-final - but with the Wolves’ quarter-final decider at Belle Vue postponed earlier this week, the two club’s agreed to bring forward the league date.

Sheffield have won two of their three Premiership contests to date - both against Belle Vue who are the early leaders having raced more meetings than anyone else.

Co-promoter Damien Bates says his Sheffield riders will need to be wary of the Wolfpack.

Sheffield Tigers (Speedway) back in action against Wolverhampton tonight (Picture: Marie Caley)
Sheffield Tigers (Speedway) back in action against Wolverhampton tonight (Picture: Marie Caley)

He said: “They haven’t got off to the start they’d have wanted to away from home but Wolves are a team who could strike on any given day.

“I saw them at Leicester last week and even though a few of the riders weren’t quite on it, they were still in contention for most of the meeting.

“It’s our first home fixture for over a month so it might take us a couple of races to get back into the swing.”

