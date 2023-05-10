Sheffield Tigers look to get out of blocks quickly against Wolverhampton in Speedway Premiership

The date was initially set for the Tigers’ home leg of their Knockout Cup semi-final - but with the Wolves’ quarter-final decider at Belle Vue postponed earlier this week, the two club’s agreed to bring forward the league date.
Sheffield have won two of their three Premiership contests to date - both against Belle Vue who are the early leaders having raced more meetings than anyone else.
Co-promoter Damien Bates says his Sheffield riders will need to be wary of the Wolfpack.
He said: “They haven’t got off to the start they’d have wanted to away from home but Wolves are a team who could strike on any given day.
“I saw them at Leicester last week and even though a few of the riders weren’t quite on it, they were still in contention for most of the meeting.
“It’s our first home fixture for over a month so it might take us a couple of races to get back into the swing.”