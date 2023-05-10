Sheffield Tigers look to get out of blocks quickly against Wolverhampton in Speedway Premiership

Sheffield Tigers stage a meeting at Owlerton Stadium for the first time in five weeks with the visit of Wolverhampton in the Premiership tonight.

The date was initially set for the Tigers’ home leg of their Knockout Cup semi-final - but with the Wolves’ quarter-final decider at Belle Vue postponed earlier this week, the two club’s agreed to bring forward the league date.

Sheffield have won two of their three Premiership contests to date - both against Belle Vue who are the early leaders having raced more meetings than anyone else.

Co-promoter Damien Bates says his Sheffield riders will need to be wary of the Wolfpack.

Sheffield Tigers (Speedway) back in action against Wolverhampton tonight (Picture: Marie Caley)

He said: “They haven’t got off to the start they’d have wanted to away from home but Wolves are a team who could strike on any given day.

“I saw them at Leicester last week and even though a few of the riders weren’t quite on it, they were still in contention for most of the meeting.