Sheffield Tigers revved up for first Premiership speedway at Owlerton Stadium for 33 years

Sheffield Tigers are back in action after 19/20 months away (Picture: Marie Caley)

Sheffield Tigers welcome Peterborough to Owlerton Stadium (7.30pm) for their first home Premiership fixture since 1988. They sealed their return to the top flight at the back end of 2019 and had made a splash in preparation for their first season back among the elite by signing three-time world champion Nicki Pedersen.

Tigers and their star attraction were revved up to begin their Premiership adventure last March, only for the coronavirus pandemic to shut down sport.

They finally returned to action on Monday night away at Belle Vue, losing 47-43, but tonight will be a special occasion.

A little over 900 spectators will be allowed to watch the speedway at Owlerton Stadium tonight (Picture: Marie Caley)

“It’s a massive season for us especially since we’ve not been riding for 19/20 months” says co-owner Damien Bates, a businessman from Barnsley who bought the speedway team he had been watching since he was eight, back in 2014.

“It’s a big risk with everything that’s going on but a lot of hard work has gone into it.”

Bates has been unable to bring Pedersen back to the Tigers, opting instead to recruit more British-based riders for 2021.

The sport of speedway was offered grants and loans from the Government’s survival package, but Tigers declined to take it.

Sheffield Tigers in action (Picture: Marie Caley)

They can ride tonight in front of a reduced capacity of 926 fans and tickets are still available on the day. On a good day, pre-Covid, they could attract up to 1,700 supporters.

“I’m just hoping we can get through the season and that every club can survive,” added Bates, whose team have been riding out of Owlerton Stadium since the early 1990s.

“We’d love to win the league, but the most important thing is getting through the year with our finances intact.”