Shiskin’s epic Clarence House victory at Ascot my finest day in racing - Nico de Boinville

Nico de Boinville riding Shishkin (right, yellow colours) get up on the run-in to win the SBK Clarence House Chase from Paul Townend and Energumene (left, blue silks) at Ascot.

IT was the post-race reaction of Nico de Boinville that best summed up the performance of Shishkin after wearing down his Irish rival Energumene in a race for the ages at Ascot.

This, he ventured in the immediate aftermath of the Grade One SBK Clarence House Chase, was his best day in racing – and this from a jockey with Gold Cups and Champion Chases on CV.

And, after a contest that exceeded the hype, both horses are on course for a rematch in the Cheltenham’s Queen Mother Champion Chase in March – a potential race of the decade.

Fair play to connections of both horses for putting Shishkin and Energumene’s unbeaten records over fences on the line – and for being so sporting before and after this mesmeric race.

Top marks, too, to Energumene’s jockey Paul Townend for saluting de Boinville, and shaking hands, as the two equine warriors were being eased down.

It, too, was significant because the blistering pace set by the Willie Mullins-trained Energumene actually put Shishkin’s jumping under pressure with two mistakes as the favourite jumped to the left and lost ground.

And, while Townend’s horse was travelling best of all on the turn for home, de Boinville still had the tactical acumen to ensure Shishkin landed running after the last.

Shishkin ridden by Nico de Boinville before going on to win SBK Clarence House Chase at Ascot.

Even halfway up the run-in, victory still appeared improbable for the home hope before Shishkin demonstrated why he’s the best chaser in training – and why he’s likely to be even better at Cheltenham where the left-handed track, and better ground, will play to the strengths of Joe and Marie Donnelly’s superstar.

“It was built up and it produced.

“They are two great horses,” said a visibly relieved Henderson. “A race like that goes back to the Grundy and Bustino day (1975 King George And Queen Elizabeth Stakes) and he (Shishkin) only lives about four boxes from where Grundy did. It was important, it was a great weekend for racing actually.

“They (Townend and De Boinville) said to each other going down the hill, ‘we are flat to the boards’. It had to be that, there was no point hiding. Energumene was going to set a good gallop and we had to keep in touch.

'My best day in racing' - Nico de Boinville reacts after Shishkin won the Clarence House Chase at Ascot.

“There were moments it looked as if we weren’t going as well but he stays very well, he possibly does drift a little bit. The great thing is they’ve both come home safe and sound. It was a great race. Willie and the guys are all great mates.

“There’s going to be rematch. I always said I hope it’s a good race today because then it won’t ruin the Champion Chase and they will be back to fight it out together.

“Willie and I have both got jobs to do, we’ve got to get them back from a hard race today but there’s lots of time.

He added: “This is a battle, not the war. The big day is in March and there’s nothing between them. I’m pretty sure if we can both get them there together, it’s going to be a lot of fun. Fascinating.

“It’s special when you get that kind of build up, and it became very important - Nico said it gave him the best moment of his riding career so far, which says something when you’ve ridden Gold Cup winners and things like that. Fair play to Willie, who is an enormous mate and Nico and Paul are as well. We’ll go on and hope we can produce what will be another humdinger.”

Earlier Henderson’s Jonbon had been workmanlike at Haydock when winning the Sky Bet Supreme Trial Rossington Main Novices’ Hurdle at Haydock ahead of the Cheltenham.

The meeting at the Merseyside track saw the Venetia Williams-trained Royale Pagaille knuckle down to register back-to-back victories in the Peter Marsh Chase at Haydock – a second tilt at the Gold Cup is next if the horse, owned by Rich and Susannah Ricci, gets his favoured heavy ground at Cheltenham.