Stan Sheppard hoping to build on Welsh National glory with Newbury win on Lossiemouth

After recording the biggest victory of his career on Iwilldoit in Monday’s Welsh Grand National the 24-year-old will focus on trying to repay the faith shown in him by Tom Lacey.
Sheppard combined with Lossiemouth to win his first Grade Two race in Sandown’s Winter Novices’ Hurdle at the start of December and has a chance to round off his breakthrough year in style.
“It’s very exciting to be riding a horse which should have a very good chance,” said Sheppard, who was in action at Catterick yesterday.
“I think he is just behind Stage Star in the betting so he goes there with a competitive chance and hopefully he can do it again.”
Last year’s Challow – the final Grade One of 2021 in Britain – was won by the Paul Nicholls-trained Bravemansgame who is now the season’s leading novice chaser and Sheppard is relishing the ride on Lossiemouth.
“His win at Sandown was my first at Grade Two level,” said Sheppard.
“It was only my second winner on ITV so it was a pretty big day. Winning the Welsh National was massive too.
“My career is going very well at the moment. If I could win the Challow it would be Tom’s first Grade One as well, so we would both be very happy. Lossiemouth seems to have got his act together now. He is a horse who needs soft ground and has got a lot better since blinkers were put on.”
Meanwhile, the Nicky Richards-trained former Scottish Grand National winner Takingrisks – a horse integral to the rise of Northern-based jump jockey Sean Quinlan – has been retired after being pulled up in Wetherby’s Rowland Meyrick Chase.