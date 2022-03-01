The Steelers head north to take on Fife Flyers tonight in their bid to land the Elite League regular season title and while it’s not expected that the 23-year-old Austrian will be ready to step on the ice with them in Kirkcaldy, head coach Fox is just glad to get another body in for what is expected to be a gruelling run-in.
“Nico is a big-bodied forward who had a breakout year in Austria this year,” said Fox of a player who has already impressed for HC Innsbruck in the ICEHL this season.
“At 23 he played big minutes and contributed on Innsbruck’s powerplay. He finished the year with 24 points in 44 games. He’s looking forward to extending his season and coming in to help us achieve our goals.
“He can play centre or wing and should give us some added size.”
Fox, who used his close friendship with Innsbruck Sports Manager Max Steinacher to seal the deal, anticipates Feldner being ready to face-off with the Steelers for this weekend’s double-header against Dundee Stars.