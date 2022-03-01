INCOMING: Nico Feldner, in action for EC Red Bull Salzburg against Dornbirn Bulldogs in December Picture: Robert Broger/SEPA.Media /Getty Images)

The Steelers head north to take on Fife Flyers tonight in their bid to land the Elite League regular season title and while it’s not expected that the 23-year-old Austrian will be ready to step on the ice with them in Kirkcaldy, head coach Fox is just glad to get another body in for what is expected to be a gruelling run-in.

“Nico is a big-bodied forward who had a breakout year in Austria this year,” said Fox of a player who has already impressed for HC Innsbruck in the ICEHL this season.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“At 23 he played big minutes and contributed on Innsbruck’s powerplay. He finished the year with 24 points in 44 games. He’s looking forward to extending his season and coming in to help us achieve our goals.

Sheffield Steelers' head coach, Aaron Fox. Picture: Dean Woolley.

“He can play centre or wing and should give us some added size.”