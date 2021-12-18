Sue Smith hopeful Vintage Clouds can make his excellent Haydock record pay dividends

Trainer Sue Smith with Vintage Clouds before the 2019 Grand National.

SUE Smith reports Vintage Clouds to be in tip-top shape ahead of his return to Haydock for the Virgin Bet Tommy Whittle Handicap Chase today.

The 11-year-old grey won the Ultima Handicap Chase at last season’s Cheltenham Festival under Ryan Mania – a race he had been placed in twice previously.

Vintage Clouds could finish only fifth of six runners on his seasonal reappearance at Kelso and was again down the field at Warwick last month, but Smith has been pleased with her stable stalwart since.

“He goes to Haydock. He seems in very good form with himself. He schooled on Wednesday morning and he jumped very well. We’re looking forward to it,” said the Bingley-based trainer.

“I hope the ground doesn’t get any heavier, which I don’t think it will. Hopefully, all being well, it’s a stepping stone back to Cheltenham.”

Vintage Clouds, who runs in the colours of the late Trevor Hemmings, has an excellent record at Haydock, with his three course victories including a dominant display in last year’s Peter Marsh Chase.

In 12 previous visits to the Merseyside venue, the veteran has won or been placed on 10 occasions. He was third, albeit beaten a long way, in the Tommy Whittle in 2019.

“With a bit if luck all will be well. He’s got a lot of weight, but he likes Haydock,” said the trainer.

Smith said course form, and a light weight, will suit her second Tommy Whittle contender Silva Eclipse who is the mount of her stable’s promising conditional rider Thomas Willmott.

Meanwhile, no decision has been made on whether Smith’s stable star Midnight Shadow lines up in the King George VI chase at Kempton on Boxing Day.

The horse has put up three bold shows in recent weeks, notably a thrilling win in Cheltenham’s Paddy Power Gold Cup and third place finish in last weekend’s Racing Post Gold Cup.