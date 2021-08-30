Summerghand on course for swift return to action in Betfair Sprint Cup at Haydock

Summerghand ridden by Daniel Tudhope, second right, wins The bet365 Abernant Stakes at Newmarket in April. Picture: Alan Crowhurst/PA

David O’Meara’s grand campaigner lifted last year’s Stewards’ Cup and took the Abernant Stakes at Newmarket back in April and regained the winning thread in the Hopeful Stakes on the July Course last weekend.

July Cup hero Starman is also among the 14 confirmations for Saturday’s Group One on Merseyside.

Ed Walker’s four-year-old is on course to attempt to become the third horse this century to win both races in the same season, after Dream Ahead (2011) and Harry Angel (2017).

WINNER: Jockey Daniel Tudhope celebrates aboard Summerghand after winning the Unibet Stewards' Cup at the Goodwood Festival last August. Picture: Dan Abraham/PA

The Archie Watson-trained Glen Shiel, runner-up to Dream Of Dreams last year, has stood his ground, as has Art Power, from Tim Easterby’s stable, who was back in fourth in 2020.

Charlie Hills has left in Garrus, who won Deauville’s Prix de Meautry last Saturday, while Godolphin hopes rest with the Charlie Appleby-trained Creative Force.

Clive Cox has left in his two entries, Supremacy and Nando Parrado, and said: “The drier autumn has given us a chance to include Supremacy, while Nando

“Parrado ran a blinder at Newbury in the Hungerford and this is an opportunity to run back over six.

“Supremacy is showing me the right signs and with the dry forecast we’re keen to have a look.

“We’ll assess the situation as the week goes by.”

The Cox-trained Tis Marvellous could bid for Group Three honours at Newbury next month after lowering the course record when winning the Beverley Bullet on the Westwood on Saturday.

Cox is considering the Dubai International Airport World Trophy on September 18, a race in which the seven-year-old finished second in 2020.

Tis Marvellous also holds an entry in the Ayr Gold Cup, but the extended five furlongs would suit him better than the six of the big handicap in Scotland.

“I’d say with a penalty as well it (Ayr Gold Cup) wouldn’t be straightforward.

“More likely would be the five-furlong Group Three at Newbury. That would be a logical step,’’ explained Cox.

“We’ve got a dry autumn which will help him because he prefers going on dry rather than easier ground.”

The Lambourn handler reflected on the Harbour Watch gelding’s performance in the Listed contest at Beverley.

“I was delighted and in a course-record time which was amazing. It was really special,’’ he said.

“He’s come out of it really well. I’m very happy and that’s the second course record he holds. The other is at Maisons-Laffitte when he won the Robert Papin. That won’t be beat as they’ve closed the track.

“He’s a real star and has done us proud. At seven years of age it gives me enormous pride to have an appetite for a job like that at such a high level.

Perfect Power is on course for the Juddmonte Middle Park Stakes at Newmarket next month, after opening his Group One account in Deauville’s Prix Morny.

The Richard Fahey-trained colt showed impressive acceleration to land the spoils by a length-and- a-quarter from Trident.

That emphatic triumph made up for an unlucky run in the Richmond Stakes at Goodwood, and was a return to the form he showed in winning the Norfolk Stakes at Royal Ascot.

“He looks like being a decent horse.

“Any horse that quickens like that has got a huge advantage over anything else,’’ said Bruce Raymond, racing manager to owner Sheikh Rashid Dalmook Al Maktoum.

“I think he was a bit unlucky in the Richmond.

“They didn’t go much pace, and poor Paul (Hanagan) couldn’t get anywhere.

“He got stopped wherever he went – and then the race was all over.

“I expected him to beat all those that ran in the Richmond. It was good.