Tashkhan staying on the Flat for Malton trainer Brian Ellison

Trainer Brian Ellison is bullish about the future prospects of Tashkhan.

Ellison, a dual-purpose trainer, had intentions of ultimately going hurdling with Tashkhan, but a handful of runs in handicap company on the Flat saw him improve markedly and begin to pick up valuable races.

Despite being a 50-1 outsider, Tashkhan finished second to Trueshan – and ahead of the great Stradivarius – at Ascot on Saturday, prompting the trainer to revise plans.

“He ran really well,” said the Malton trainer. “He’s done nothing but continue to improve with every run he’s had – this year he’s improved massively.

Trueshan ridden by jockey Hollie Doyle (third left) wins the Qipco British Champions Long Distance Cup from Brian Ellison's Tashkhan (light blue).

“He won off 57 at the start of the year with Emmet Mullins then we bought him after that. We bought him to go hurdling but he never stopped improving, I don’t think he’ll be going hurdling now!

“He was fantastic, absolutely brilliant. I must say that the jockey gave him a great ride as well, Ben is underrated.”

The son of Born To Sea will be given a break over the winter with the key staying races, such as the Gold Cup at Ascot, on his agenda next term.

Ellison added: “He’s going to have a holiday, he’s turned up in every race he’s run in and he’s run some great races this year.

“He’s picked up £180,000 (this season), Saturday was probably his best run, next year we’ll plan for the Gold Cup and races like that. He’s as tough as boots and he’s come out of the race very well.”

Aidan O’Brien’s Derby favourite Luxembourg is one of five juveniles the Ballydoyle handler has left in the Vertem Futurity Trophy at Doncaster on Saturday, the final Group One of the 2021 Flat season.

The colt was impressive on his debut at Killarney and then really caught the eye when coming from last to first to win the Beresford Stakes by almost five lengths last month.