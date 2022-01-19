Terri Harper to fight for WBA intercontinental title Heather Hardy as she returns to lightweight division

The bout will take place on the undercard of Leigh Wood's WBA featherweight world title defence against Michael Conlan at the Motorpoint Arena in Nottingham.

Former WBC and IBO Super-Featherweight champion Harper saw her reign come to a dramatic end as she was knocked out on her feet by the USA's Alycia Baumgardner at the Utilita Arena in Sheffield last November.

The contest with Hardy - who was previously the WBO featherweight champion - will be Harper's fist at lightweight since 2019, and the 25-year-old has dreams of becoming a two-division world champion and a potential showdown with Irish legend Katie Taylor who currently holds all of the belts at 135lbs.

"I’m really excited for this fight," said Harper, as she prepares to face the Brooklyn-born Hardy.

"Heather Hardy is a real icon in female boxing, when I first turned professional she was world champion and I loved watching her fights.

"She’s super tough and always gives 10 per cent in the ring. I used to ask Eddie if I could fight in the States, it’s my dream to fight there and when I was champion I’d have loved to have defended my title against her.

"She is a big name with a big following and I’m grateful for the opportunity to share a ring with her. I wish her all best in training camp and look forward to fight week."