Famous face: Three-time Olympic champion Adam Peaty could take part in six races at Ponds Forge. Picture: Adam Davy/PA Wire.

Adam Peaty, the three-time Olympic champion and global swimming superstar, could contest as many as six races over the coming days at Ponds Forge. As the double Olympic champion and only man to have broken 57 seconds in the 100m, Staffordshire-born Peaty features in the heats of his favoured event from 9.30 this morning with the final taking place in the evening session which begins at 6pm.

Peaty also tackles the 50m on Wednesday and 200m on Friday as he looks to add the longer distance to his Commonwealth Games schedule. This week’s event doubles up as selection trials ahead of a busy summer of World Championships, Commonwealth Games and European Championships.

Peaty has already secured spots for each of those competitions – in Budapest, Birmingham and Rome respectively – by virtue of prior championship performances. Yet the 27-year-old is eager to gauge current form during his first competitive action of the season. “I’m really excited to see where I’m at in my training and preparation,” he said.

The championships are the first British nationals to be held since 2019 – and first in Sheffield for five years – due to the Covid pandemic, with around 1,500 swimmers descending on the city from today through to Sunday.

Peaty will be joined at Ponds Forge by fellow individual Olympic medallists Luke Greenbank and Duncan Scott plus Tokyo relay medallists Anna Hopkin, James Guy, Calum Jarvis, Matt Richards, Kathleen Dawson, Freya Anderson and James Wilby. Pontefract’s Max Litchfield, who has already secured his place in Budapest, is at a training camp.