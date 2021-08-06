Done it: Great Britain's Jack Carlin celebrates winning bronze in the men's sprint.

The 24-year-old beat Denis Dmitriev 2-0 to win his first individual Olympic medal three days after winning silver in the team event alongside Kenny and Ryan Owens.

In doing so, Carlin secured Britain’s 10th cycling medal of the Tokyo Games.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kenny, the two-time defending champion in this event, had conceded his own hopes of contending in this event were effectively over after the first day of competition on Wednesday, instead tipping Carlin to carry the challenge to the almighty Dutch.

Though Carlin could not force his way into the final, beaten 2-0 by world champion Harrie Lavreysen in the semis, he saw off Dmitriev of the Russian Olympic Committee with relative ease.

The two went wheel to wheel on the bank in the first, race but Carlin had the inside line and the power to win with relative ease.

He went long with his attack in the second, almost allowing Dmitriev to catch him but the 35-year-old former world champion no longer had the spark in his legs.