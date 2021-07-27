Tokyo Olympics: Day four highlights as the medals continue to flow for Team GB

GOLD AND SILVER: Duncan Scott and Tom Dean with their medals from Tokyo. Picture: Getty Images.

British athletes added another six medals to GB's tally with Leeds-based Georgia Taylor-Brown claiming silver in the women's triathlon, swimmer Duncan Scott winning silver while Bianca Walkden earned bronze in the women's +67kg taekwondo.

Meanwhile, Great Britain won bronze in the women's gymnastics team final to claim their first medal in the event for 93 years. A 14.033 from Amelie Morgan in their final floor display saw them leapfrog Japan and Italy into the medal positions.

The final medal of the day came when Great Britain's Dujardin, Carl Hester and Charlotte Fry scored 7,723.0 in the team dressage to claim bronze. The United States won silver with 7,747.0 and Germany claimed gold with 8,178.0.

SILVER: Georgia Taylor-Brown finished second in the women's triathlon on day four. Picture: Getty Images.

The success on day four means Team GB have enjoyed their best-ever start to an Olympics, with 12 medals in total, along with four golds, at the close of the day.

Dean's gold came in the 200m freestyle as he edged out compatriot Duncan Scott by 0.04 seconds in a sensational race in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

Taylor-Brown claimed the first British medal of day four as she fought back from a puncture on the last lap of the bike leg in the women's triathlon.

Bermuda's Flora Duffy won the event and made history as her country became the least populous nation ever to win an Olympic gold.

HISTORY MAKERS: Team GB won a medal in the women's team gymnastics event for the first time since 1928. Picture: Getty Images.

Taylor-Brown's silver is the second triathlon medal for Britain after Alex Yee finished second in the men's race on Monday. Both athletes train at the Leeds Triathlon Centre.

Walkden shook off the disappointment of losing her taekwondo semi-final to defeat Poland's Aleksandra Kowalczuk in the bronze medal bout. She lost to South Korea's Lee Da-bin in an agonising 25-24 defeat after being made the favourite to win gold.

She is now a two-time Olympic medalist, however, after claiming bronze at Rio 2016.

In the gymnastics, USA superstar Simone Biles was forced to pull out of the final as the United States finished in the silver medal positions. The Russian Olympic Committee team won gold while GB's bronze medal completed the podium.

MEDAL HUNT: Team GB's men's rugby sevens came from behind to defeat USA and are one win from ensuring a silver medal. Picture: Getty Images.

Elsewhere, Andy Murray and Joe Salisbury are through to the quarter-finals of the tennis men's doubles pair while Liam Broady reached the third round of the men's singles.

Team GB's men's rugby sevens set up a semi-final against New Zealand as they came from 21-0 down to beat USA 26-21 in a dramatic quarter final.

Caroline Weir's late equaliser saw Great Britain go through as winners of Group E in the women's football following a 1-1 draw with Canada.

Meanwhile, one of the shocks of the games saw Japan's Naomi Osaka knocked out of her home Olympics as Czech Marketa Vondrousova earned a straight-set win in Tokyo.