Tokyo Olympics: Day three highlights as Team GB enjoy 'Magic Monday' with three golds and two silvers

HISTORY MAKER: Adam Peaty became the first British swimmer to retain an Olympic title. Picture: Getty Images.

Leeds diver Matty Lee partnered Tom Daley on the synchronised 10m platform with the pair claiming gold in Lee's first appearance at the games while the victory ended Daley's long wait to become an Olympic champion.

Earlier in the day, Adam Peaty became the first British swimmer to defend an Olympic title with a dominant victory in the 100m breaststroke.

Leeds cyclist Tom Piddock claimed Great Britain's third and final gold of the day when he dominated the men's cross-country mountain biking to cruise over the finish line in first with the Union Jack draped over his shoulders.

Alex Yee claimed a silver in the triathlon as Jonny Brownlee placed fifth. In one of the final events of the day, Lauren Williams earned silver in the women's -67kg taekwondo as she was beaten 25-22 on the scorecards by Croatia's Matea Jelic.

Britain's men began their rugby sevens campaign with wins over Canada and Japan, seeing them through to the quarter-finals alongside defending champions Fiji.

Great Britain earned a silver medal at the 2016 Rio Olympics in the rugby sevens and have started strongly in Tokyo beating Canada 24-0 and Japan 34-0. They take on Fiji at 01:30 BST on Tuesday in their final pool game with the knockout matches kicking off at 09:30 BST.

GB's men's hockey team won 3-1 in their match against Canada while Britain's only fencer at the games, Marcus Mepstead, lost to Egypt's Mohamed Hamza in the first round of the men's foil.

GOLDEN BOYS: Tom Daley and Matty Lee with their gold medals. Picture: Getty Images.

Three more British swimmers are in medal contention after success on day three. Duncan Scott, who won two silvers in Rio, is in the final of the men's 200m freestyle after winning his semi-final while Tom Dean will also take part in the freestyle final. Kathleen Dawson qualified for the women's 100m backstroke final which will take place in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

In badminton, Marcus Ellis and Lauren Smith were victorious in their mixed doubles tie against Thailand to top their group but Ben Lane and Sean Vendy were defeated by Chinese Taipei in the men's doubles.

Tonight, Team GB head into the women's triathlon with strong medal hopes as Yorkshire's Jess Learmonth, who claimed silver in the 2019 World Triathlon Series, lines up alongside 2020 world champion Georgia Taylor-Brown and Rio bronze medalist Vicky Holland.

Elsewhere, Japan's Momiji Nishiya won the women's street skateboarding gold at just 13 years old.

GOLD RUSH: Tom Pidcock won Team GB's third and final gold on day three of the Tokyo Olympics. Picture: Getty Images.