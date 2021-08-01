Tokyo Olympics: Equestrian stars on track for gold as Huddersfield’s Oliver Townend leads way

Britain's Oliver Townend, riding Ballaghmor Class, competes during the Equestrian Eventing Cross Country. Picture: AP/Alessandra Tarantino

The equestrian star from Huddersfield is top of both the individual and team eventing competitions heading into the final day, with just show-jumping to come this morning.

World No 1 Townend, Laura Collett and Tom McEwen hold a huge lead of 17.9 penalties in the team event.

Huddersfield’s Townend heads the individual race for gold on 23.60, two fewer than Germany’s Julia Krajewski. Collett occupies bronze medal position and McEwen is sixth.

Townend and his mount Ballaghmor Class produced a flawless cross-country round yesterday morning to jump from second to first place overall.

Britain last won an Olympic eventing team gold 49 years ago in Munich, while just two riders – Richard Meade (1972) and Leslie Law (2004) – have tasted individual glory.

Townend, 38, won Burghley with Ballaghmor Class in 2017 and Kentucky’s five-star event earlier this year, but he said: “I don’t enjoy these things until I’m on the plane and on the way back. Then I can enjoy it more than you can ever imagine.

“We know he’s special (Ballaghmor Class), anyone who watches eventing knows he’s special. He’s tough, he digs deep. Early on I thought he was slightly away with me, and in a couple of places it felt like he was in control and I was not.

“I sat behind him and tried to find good distances for him. Once I got into the course, I started picking up good, quick, big distances, almost racing distances to the straightforward fences and he answered beautifully.”

One round of show-jumping will decide team medals at Tokyo Equestrian Park, followed by the leading individual contenders jumping again.

If Townend can replicate his cross-country performance, he will be tough to stop and the Shropshire-based rider surprised even himself with how well it went.

He set the tone, jumping clear five seconds inside the optimum time before Collett and McEwen immaculately followed suit.

Townend was guaranteed top spot heading into today’s show-jumping finale at Tokyo Equestrian Park after overnight leader and double Olympic champion Michael Jung knocked out a frangible fence pin two-thirds of the way through his round on Chipmunk FRH to incur 11 penalties.

On his own mount, Townend added: “He’s a tough horse in every aspect of life. He’s quirky but he’s tough, and the bottom line is he wants to do his job more than most horses.

“The early distances didn’t go quite how I imagined, in the first two waters. But they were very comfortable distances.

“When you start, you look at the terrain, you look at the intensity more than anything. A couple of bad ones and you’re losing time, you’re behind at your first minute with six jumping efforts and I thought it was going to be tough. I convinced myself last night that it wasn’t!”