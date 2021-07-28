Tokyo Olympics: Frustrated Marcus Ellis and Lauren Smith left to regret the one that got away

DISAPPOINTED: Huddersfield's Marcus Ellis, right, looks dejected after he and Lauren Smith lose against Hong Kong's Tang Chun Man and Tse Ying Suet during a Mixed Doubles Quarter-final match at Musashino Forest Sport Plaza. Picture: Lintao Zhang/Getty Images

Ellis and partner Lauren Smith had high hopes of adding to the 31-year-old’s bronze medal in Rio, won in the men’s doubles with Chris Langridge.

But the pair suffered a disappointing loss to Hong Kong duo Tang Chun Man and Tse Ying Suet, 21-13 21-18, ending their hopes of a medal.

And Ellis found it hard to move past that disappointment in the immediate aftermath.

STRETCHING IT: Marcus Ellis, right, and Lauren Smith compete against Tang Chun Man and Tse Ying Suet of Team Hong Kong China at Musashino Forest Sport Plaza. Picture: Lintao Zhang/Getty Images

He said: “When we look back, I think we’ll be able to say that we had some very good performances. But I didn’t come here to lose in the quarter-finals. I’m not happy with losing at this stage.”

For Smith, in her first Games, there was certainly an element of frustration over losing to a pair who they beat the last time they met.

And she echoed Ellis’s disappointment at missing out on a medal.

She said: “It was definitely an opportunity. We know we can beat them, we did last time but we know they’re a very good pair.

“I’m less gutted about the result and more about our performance. I don’t think we ever got the consistency, we didn’t quite nail the tactics that we like to and maybe we were off the speed of the game as well.

“To not quite do it on the day is very disappointing.”