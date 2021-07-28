Against all odds: Great Britain's Georgia Taylor-Brown celebrates with her silver medal.

The Yorkshire star, a national freestyle champion in her own right with City of Leeds Swimming Club, led best friend Taylor-Brown out on the swim stage to set up her perfect race.

There was only room for one of them on the podium as Taylor-Brown overtook her Leeds Triathlon Centre training partner in the early stages of the run, with Learmonth finishing ninth.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gold was well out of reach in the form of the phenomenal Flora Duffy, who became Bermuda’s first Olympic champion, but Taylor-Brown was thrilled with silver.

Learmonth was also bursting with pride at her team-mate’s medal, earned on Games debut.

“I’m extremely proud,” said the 33-year-old. “Most people don’t understand or know much about what she’s been through. You would not believe how talented she is.

“I cried when we came over the start line - and I never cry. Georgia and Vicky (Holland) are always crying but I do not! I wish everyone would know how amazing she is.”

Taylor-Brown had concealed a serious femur injury from the world, giving illness as her reason from pulling out of the World Triathlon Series race in Leeds last month.

Learmonth’s power in the water saw her cover the 1,500m swim in 18:24 and single-handedly steered a group of seven to a lead of more than 30 seconds.

“That’s pretty much what I do most of the time,” she said of the swim.

“I try to set the pace high to get a breakaway. It was better to have a small group in the wet conditions. That was the plan.

On the bike, Taylor-Brown was struck by a flat back tyre in the final kilometre of the 40km ride, but the 27-year-old recovered to burst onto the rostrum.

Taylor-Brown said: “Jess is my rock, she calms me down and tells me everything’s going to be okay. She puts a smile on my face and I know everything’s going to be fine.”