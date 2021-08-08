Tokyo Olympics: Lauren Price is queen of the ring as she emulates Nicola Adams

Lauren Price secured gold for Great Britain in the women’s middleweight category after comprehensively outboxing China’s Li Qian at the Kokugikan Arena.

Sunday, 8th August 2021
Champion: Great Britain's Lauren Price celebrates defeating China's Qian Li at the Kokugikan Arena.

Price had been stretched to her limit last time out against Nouchka Fontijn, edging out her Dutch rival on a wafer-thin split decision, but there was no such drama in today’s final.

The 27-year-old from Wales was able to use her superior lateral movement to confound Li, getting in and out of range at will to control the tempo throughout to claim a unanimous points win and become the second British boxing female to win gold after her inspiration and Leeds star Nicola Adams.

This was Britain’s 22nd and final gold of the Tokyo Games, cementing fourth spot in the medal table, while their six Olympic gongs in boxing is their best haul in 101 years - two golds, two silver and two bronze.

Ring craft: Lauren Price dominates China's Qian Li.
Unanimous verdict: Great Britain's Lauren Price celebrates defeating China's Qian Li.
