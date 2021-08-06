Into the final: Great Britain's Lauren Price celebrates victory over Netherland'a Nouchka Fontijn at the Kokugikan Arena. Pictures: Martin Rickett/PA

Price, who controversially beat Fontijn in the 2019 world final after an appeal, looked to be heading for a loss after she was deducted a point in round two for excessive holding.

Despite trailing on four of the five cards heading into the last round, Price turned it around to book her place in Sunday’s final via split decision.

Price told the BBC: “It’s pretty mad, I knew I was up against it today, we’re the best two in the world.

Action-packed: Great Britain's Lauren Price and Nouchka Fontijngo toe to toe at the Kokugikan Arena.

“We’ve faced each other a number of times and we know each other inside out, so it was whoever was better on the day.