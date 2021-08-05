Sixteen-year-old Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix, daughter of TV presenter Fred Sirieix, finished eighth in the semi-final and 21-year-old Toulson, girlfriend of men’s bronze medallist Jack Laugher, ninth, with a top-12 place enough to qualify for the final.
Neither British athlete came close to the medal positions in the final, with Spendolini-Sirieix finishing seventh.
Spendolini-Sirieix put together a consistent series of dives, finishing with a best score of 72 points for an overall tally of 305.5.
A poor second dive cost Toulson but she also finished strongly with her best dive, giving her 289.6 overall.
Gold went to the remarkable 14-year-old Quan Hongchan, who had two dives that scored perfect 10s across the board, with 15-year-old Chen Yuxi taking silver and Australia’s Melissa Wu the bronze.