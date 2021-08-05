Diving in: Great Britain's Lois Toulson in the women's 10m platform final at Tokyo Aquatics Centre on the thirteenth day of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Japan. Pictures: Mike Egerton/PA

Sixteen-year-old Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix, daughter of TV presenter Fred Sirieix, finished eighth in the semi-final and 21-year-old Toulson, girlfriend of men’s bronze medallist Jack Laugher, ninth, with a top-12 place enough to qualify for the final.

Neither British athlete came close to the medal positions in the final, with Spendolini-Sirieix finishing seventh.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Spendolini-Sirieix put together a consistent series of dives, finishing with a best score of 72 points for an overall tally of 305.5.

Final flourish: Huddersfield's Lois Toulson in the women's 10m platform final at Tokyo Aquatics Centre.

A poor second dive cost Toulson but she also finished strongly with her best dive, giving her 289.6 overall.

Gold went to the remarkable 14-year-old Quan Hongchan, who had two dives that scored perfect 10s across the board, with 15-year-old Chen Yuxi taking silver and Australia’s Melissa Wu the bronze.