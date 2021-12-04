Top Ville Ben was due to be a leading contender for the 2020 renewal of the world’s greatest steeplechase following a wide-margin win in Wetherby’s Rowland Meyrick Chase nearly two years ago and other eye-catching runs.

But then Covid intervened – the National was one of the first high-profile sporting events to fall victim to the global pandemic – before the staying steeplechaser suffered a hairline fracture that left him sidelined for a year.

Now Kirby, who trains at Catterick, is hoping that today’s conditions at Aintree will play to the strengths of a horse who runs in the distinctive red and yellow colours of the Harbour Rose Partnership.

This was Top Vile Ben and Tommy Dowson in Wetherby's Charlie Hall Chase on their most recent run.

He also believes that the highly-regarded nine-year-old is in better condition than the horse’s most recent form would suggest.

Kirby was keen to give Top Ville Ben a comeback run at Auteuil in April because of the likelihood of soft ground. However, the going in the French capital was quicker than anticipated and the horse was pulled up.

While, most recently, the North Yorkshire chaser was a distant fifth behind Fusil Raffles in the Charlie Hall Chase, Wetherby’s feature race of the year, Kirby was pleased because, again, the forecast rain did not arrive.

“I am really looking forward to the Becher. The horse got a run under his belt at Wetherby and the ground will be on the soft side,” the trainer told The Yorkshire Post.

“We just want to see if he takes to the fences. If he does, then he’s a horse that we can train for next year’s National and look forward to it. If he doesn’t like it, we’re not going to wait for April – we’ll come up with another plan.”

This week saw some Aintree spruce added to the schooling fences at Kirby’s stables before Top Ville Ben was put through his paces by stable jockey Tommy Dowson, whose past experience riding Cheltenham’s cross-country course is another advantage.

Under chilly winter North Yorkshire skies, Dowson walked Top Ville Ben to a new-look fence, and patted his mount for reassurance, while the chaser became accustomed to the obstacle.

There was no joking or weighing room gallows’ humour from a jockey renowned for his cheeky character before he and Top Ville Ben lolloped around at a gentle canter to begin their schooling session under Kirby’s watchful eye.

Top Ville Ben's trainer Phil Kirby.

They were soon in their stride and taking the fences with precision – Dowson and Top Ville Ben in perfect unison – as they completed their preparations for today’s more demanding test over three-and-a-quarter miles.

“When he was running really well a couple of years ago, I thought he was a National horse,” explained Kirby.

“He was near the top of the handicap in 2020 before Covid and then he’s missed a year with the hairline fracture.

“But the National fences didn’t faze him when we schooled him and Tommy (Dowson) loves this sort of thing. The horse settles now – he doesn’t have to make the running – and a nice run would be absolutely perfect. We’ll then know where we stand.

“There are plenty of positives, and although the Becher is not a straightforward race with over 20 runners, he’s a horse with the right profile.”

Yet, while Kirby did saddle former Cheltenham Festival winner Don Poli to finish last to Tiger Roll in the 2019 National, he only acquired the horse 48 hours before the race after it was purchased by owner Darren Yates.

While he was justifiably proud to have played a small part, even riding out Don Poli on the morning of the race, Top Ville Ben would mean even more because of how he, and his team have nurtured the chaser, over the past four years.