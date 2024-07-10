The Tour of Britain is coming back to South Yorkshire for the first time in 17 years after it was announced that Sheffield and Barnsley would host a stage of the men’s race on Thursday, September 5.

Stage three of this year’s race will head from Sheffield to Barnsley via Rotherham and Doncaster, with the route to be determined.

Sheffield hosted the finish of the second stage of the Tour de France 10 years ago while Doncaster and Barnsley were both visited as start and finish sites for stages of the Tour de Yorkshire, which ran from 2015-2019.

But it is the first time since a start at Rother Valley Country Park in 2007 that South Yorkshire has welcomed the Tour of Britain men’s race, which this year has been given a new lease of life by governing body British Cycling, which has attracted a major sponsor in Lloyds Bank.

Tour of Britain stage 3 from Goole to Beverley last year (Picture: Bruce Rollinson)

The Tour of Britain returned to Yorkshire after a 13-year absence in 2022 with a stage that ran from Redcar to Helmsley in which Tom Pidcock finished second. Last year a stage ran from Goole to Beverley Racecourse.

Sheffield and Barnsley are regular hosts of national circuit races, with the Steel City hosting round five of this year’s schedule on Wednesday, July 17.

The race will also touch North Yorkshire the day before with a climb up Saltburn Bank on a second stage from Darlington to Redcar, the coastal region having hosted the last two editions of the British Road Race Championships.

South Yorkshire’s Mayor Oliver Coppard said: “South Yorkshire is a place that loves a bike race, and even more, loves to welcome the world. I know we will be out in force to cheer on the riders in the Tour of Britain, with thousands of people on the streets cheering the riders on across South Yorkshire."

Tour of Britain from Redcar to Helmsley passes through Sandsend in September 2022. (Picture: Bruce Rollinson)

Leader of Barnsley Council, Sir Steve Houghton CBE, added: “The Tour is a true spectacle of professional cycling and we can’t wait for Barnsley to host it.”

This year’s new-look Tour will cover a route from Kelso in the Scottish Borders to Felixstowe on the Suffolk coast, organisers have announced.

The six-stage race, now being organised in-house by British Cycling following the collapse of SweetSpot at the start of the year, will travel south via the Tees Valley, South Yorkshire and Northamptonshire.

The 20th edition of the race will roll out of Kelso on September 3 with an opening stage starting and finishing in the market town.

The second stage will start in Darlington and head to Redcar via the climb of Saltburn Bank before what is expected to be another challenging day between Sheffield and Barnsley.