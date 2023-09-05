Tour of Britain in Yorkshire: Jumbo-Visma's Olav Kooij completes hat-trick of sprint victories
The 21-year-old Dutch sprinter, riding for the team that took Jonas Vingegaard to victory in the last two editions of the Tour de France, won a sprint stage for the third successive day, this time galloping clear of the field on the road from Goole to Beverley Racecourse.
In temperatures more akin to July in Bordeaux than September in Beverley, Kooij had the legs over the final furlong to outpace his rivals to keep the leadership of the race within Jumbo-Visma’s grasp.
Home favourite Tom Pidcock is trying to win the race overall and although the sprinter’s topography of the opening few days doesn’t suit him, he still managed to come home sixth, the second Briton across the line behind third-placed Ethan Vernon, with another Dutchman, the veteran Danny van Poppel the closest to Kooij’s back wheel as they crossed the line on the Westwood.
Bathed in September sunshine, Yorkshire looked even more resplendent than ever. Cycling fans have grown accustomed to the punchy climbs and steep gradients of Yorkshire, but this was a flatter stage, sweeping across the Boothferry Bridge, through Market Weighton and Driffield and onto the coast at Bridlington before winding back to Beverley Racecourse.