Olav Kooij’s dominance of the Tour of Britain continued on Tuesday as the race made a sun-drenched return to Yorkshire.

The 21-year-old Dutch sprinter, riding for the team that took Jonas Vingegaard to victory in the last two editions of the Tour de France, won a sprint stage for the third successive day, this time galloping clear of the field on the road from Goole to Beverley Racecourse.

In temperatures more akin to July in Bordeaux than September in Beverley, Kooij had the legs over the final furlong to outpace his rivals to keep the leadership of the race within Jumbo-Visma’s grasp.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Home favourite Tom Pidcock is trying to win the race overall and although the sprinter’s topography of the opening few days doesn’t suit him, he still managed to come home sixth, the second Briton across the line behind third-placed Ethan Vernon, with another Dutchman, the veteran Danny van Poppel the closest to Kooij’s back wheel as they crossed the line on the Westwood.

Olav Kooij wins Stage 3 at Beverley Racecourse making it a hat trick of stage wins (Picture: Bruce Rollinson)