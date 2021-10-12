Trevor Hemmings dies: Donald McCain leads tributes to Grand National-winning trainer and Preston North End owner

Triumph: Many Clouds owner Trevor Hemmings celebrates after victory in the Crabbie's Grand National Chase. Picture: PA

McCain trained Ballabriggs to provide Hemmings with a second Aintree success in 2011 following on from Hedgehunter (2005) and added to by Many Clouds (2015).

Having also had horses with his father, Red Rum’s trainer Ginger, McCain explained while also losing a huge supporter, his family were mourning the loss of a friend.

“It was a huge shock. He’d been in touch fairly recently and he even used to ring my mum now and again just to keep an eye on her,” said McCain.

“Obviously he was fantastic to me. Dad trained for him in his latter years but for me as a first-season trainer to have horses for Trevor Hemmings was a huge thing and he supported me every year through thick and thin for every year that I’ve been training.

“He’s been a wonderful man for me and a lot of other trainers. He was very fair and while it’s corny, he was just a gentleman. He was a wonderful supporter to me, you can’t underestimate the reason why he was so successful and that is because he allowed you to train horses the way they should be trained.

“He was not just a great man but he was a great friend to the family as well.

“Cloudy Lane was the first good horse I had for him and Mr Hemmings bred him as well, we had some great fun with him even before Ballabriggs came along, he won at the (Cheltenham) Festival and was favourite for the National the following year (finished sixth).

“It was no fluke that he won three Grand Nationals, he allowed you to do the job, he never rushed you.

“He’s a great loss to National Hunt racing but in particular the northern National Hunt racing scene, that can’t be underestimated as he was a great supporter of many trainers in the north.”

Hemmings was also the owner of Preston North End Football club, buying the then financially-troubled Lancashire outfit in 2010.

A statement from the club read: “Preston North End can sadly confirm the devastating news that its owner Trevor Hemmings CVO has passed away this evening 11th October 2021.

“A further statement will be made in the coming days but in the meantime his family would ask that their privacy be respected at this difficult time.”

Hemmings first won the National in 2005 with the Willie Mullins-trained Hedgehunter, before Donald McCain’s Ballabriggs added a second Aintree triumph in 2011 and Many Clouds ran out victorious in 2015.

Trabolgan was a Hennessy Gold Cup winner for Hemmings, with other names to carry his colours including The Last Fling and Albertas Run.

His last major success came in march when his white, yellow and green quartered colours were carried to victory at the Cheltenham Festival by Vintage Clouds for Yorkshire racing legends Sue and Harvey Smith.