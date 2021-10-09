Tyson Fury v Deontay Wilder ring walk: UK start time and how to watch Fury v Wilder 3

CHAMPION: Tyson Fury. Picture: Getty Images.

UK fight fans will have to stay up into the early hours to catch the contest as Fury looks to extend his unbeaten professional record against Wilder.

The Gypsy King was crowned WBC champion in February 2020 with a knockout win over Wilder, in what was the second contest between the pair.

What time is the fight and how can I watch?

The undercard action begins around 1am British time with Fury and Wilder expected in the ring at approximately 4am UK time.

Both boxers have not fought since their last meeting in 2020. The first fight between the pair was ruled as a draw before Fury dominated the second meeting to win the WBC belt.

The fight will be shown by BT Sport Box Office at a price of £24.95.

Who is on the undercard?

FACE-OFF: Between Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder. Picture: Getty Images.

Robert Helenius vs Adam Kownacki

Efe Ajagba vs Frank Sanchez

Jared Anderson vs Vladimir Tereshkin

Viktor Vykhryst vs Mike Marshall

What happens next?

Fury had hoped to face Anthony Joshua if he was to beat Wilder but Joshua's loss to Oleksandr Usyk last month has thrown those plans up in the air.

The WBC has paved the way for the winner to arrange a heavyweight unification bout but with Usyk set to face a rematch with Joshua, Fury or Wilder will likely face the WBC interim champion in their next fight.