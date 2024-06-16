Wakefield-based United Autosports celebrated a stunning victory in the LMP2 class at the 24 Hours of Le Mans.

Bijoy Garg, Oliver Jarvis and Nolan Siegel of car #22 were justly rewarded for their unrelenting drive to remain among the frontrunners, navigating a tricky 24 hours with a blend of skill and grit.

Jarvis took the team over the line while United’s staff waited in the garage with bated breath, eyes glued to screens.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They raced with purpose and pushed aggressively near the front for vast portions of the race. As midnight struck and fireworks lit up their sky, they were top of the LMP2 pile.

Oliver Jarvis, Bijoy Garg and Nolan Siegel scooped victory at Le Mans. Image: United Autosports

Jarvis is a seasoned racer at 40 but the pair flanking him, Garg and Siegel, have a combined age of just 41. They showed skill that defied their tender years, enhancing their burgeoning reputations as young drivers to keep an eye on.

As the early morning action was sedated by a safety car, #22 sat second. The team continued to go for the jugular when the race resumed, scrapping to remain in contention with a bold-yet-measured approach.

Their blend of youth and experience proved effective, ensuring United were celebrating when the clock hit zero.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The win softened a number of blows for United, who suffered setbacks elsewhere over the course of the 24 hours.

Four teams donned the United name for the gruelling endurance event, but not all enjoyed smooth runs in the humid French countryside.

Two teams were entered into the LMP2 class, while a further two contested in LMGT3.

The latter pair raced as a product of a partnership with McLaren Automotive, although both cars were forced into retirement.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The #23 team, in LMP2, were the first to have their dreams of glory shattered. Few would have confidently wagered against the trio of Filipe Albuquerque, Ben Hanley and Ben Keating, but a trip on to the gravel within the opening hour for Keating spelt the beginning of the end.

The car had not been back in the race long when it was forced into the garage, troubled by an alternator issue.

They were well out of contention when the Oreca 07 returned to the fray, emerging from the United workshop after nearly and hour-and-a-half of convalescing.

Keating took to social media to concede there was no way back, admitting it had been a “bad race”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The repair job was unfortunately not the last of #23’s issues on the track. Contact with BMW’s #46 sent the car spinning as dark skies set in, further hindering the troubled team.

Le Mans is a draining event, made even more so by the knowledge your fate in the race is already sealed. The #23 trio battled on with gusto, undeterred by their disheartening start to proceedings. In spite of their endeavour, they occupied 13th place in LMP2 when the final flags were waved.

In LMGT3, #59 was made up of Nicolas Costa, James Cottingham and Grégoire Saucy. They were robust but could not wrestle their way on to the podium.

Saucy had #59 in pole position after 11 hours but the grip on top spot was eventually loosened. The car was running in the top five with Sunday lunchtime approaching but pulled off on the run to Arnage, plummeting down the rankings and then retiring.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

#95, meanwhile, featured Hiroshi Hamaguchi, Nico Pino and Marino Sato. Like #59, they spent little time outside the top 10 but in the end failed to mount a serious assault on the top three.

Pino did have the car leading in the early hours of Sunday morning until he was thwarted by a long pit stop. The car was eventually retired, completing a double dose of heartbreak in LMGT3.

Le Mans can be an unforgiving track and United’s LMGT3 team could have been forgiven for feeling the effects of a double gut-punch. However, when the dust settles, it is a race from which they will be able to learn plenty from.

Saucy said: “This is my first 24 Hours of Le Mans, my first start in an endurance race. My first rolling start because normally I do a standing start. It’s really nice… really nice. To start the 24 Hours of Le Mans is, I don’t know what to say more, really nice.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Costa added: “What an experience to do my first stints in the 24 Hours of Le Mans. It was so much fun - I enjoyed every lap of it.”

Sunday’s action unfolded on a changing track, as the surface dried up with the progression of the day. Rain returned with a vengeance in the closing stages, hammering down on the cars as they pushed towards the end.

#22 was United’s strongest-performing vehicle when the safety car was removed in the morning and remained the Wakefield team’s most potent threat to the coveted positions.

In the dying embers, the car remained United’s final hope of glory. Amid stern competition, the drivers held their nerve to secure Yorkshire a win in the French countryside.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

United did not have a team in the Hypercar class, in which Ferrari AF Corse’s #50 drivers were crowned champions.

Toyota Gazoo Racing’s #7 came in second, while Ferrari filled the number three slot with #51.

Yorkshire also had representation in the form of Inception Racing, a fellow Wakefield team who raced in the LMGT3 class. Their car, piloted by Brendan Iribe, Ollie Millroy and Frederik Schandorff, finished 13th in the LMGT3 class.