What time does the 2021 United States Grand Prix start in the UK and how can I watch it?

Hamilton is the reigning champion with Verstappen topping the leaderboard by six points after finishing second in the Turkish GP behind Hamilton's Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas.

Hamilton finished fifth in that race after starting 11th on the grid as he took a 10-place penalty after Mercedes put a fourth engine in his car.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Drivers now head to Circuit of The Americas in Austin, Texas for the latest instalment of the F1 season.

This year's US Grand Prix is the first since 2019 when Bottas won the race in Austin with Hamilton's second-placed finish enough to secure him his sixth world title.

What time is lights out?

The US Grand Prix begins at 2pm in Austin, meaning it will start at 8pm in the UK.

How can I watch?

LIGHTS OUT: This year's United States Grand Prix will be the first since 2019. Picture: Getty Images.