William Haggas hopes gelding operation will see Al Aasy get back on track at Newbury

The recently-gelded Al Aasy lines up at newbury today for trainer William Haggas.

The son of Sea The Stars looked destined for the top after registering back-to-back Group Three victories at the Berkshire venue in the spring, and was the favourite to make a successful Group One debut in the Coronation Cup at Epsom.

But after travelling smoothly into contention, Al Aasy was outbattled by the admirable Pyledriver, and he was then again beaten a neck by Sir Ron Priestley when odds-on for Newmarket’s Princess of Wales’s Stakes.

Now the William Haggas-trained four-year-old makes his first appearance in more than two months in the Dubai Duty Free Legacy Cup.

“Since we gelded Al Aasy, this was the race I always had in my mind for him, but I do think he wants soft ground,” said Yorkshire-born Haggas.

“I’m pleased to get him back on the track, but he’ll be a bit rusty. I harbour this desire to have a crack at the Champion Stakes over a mile and a quarter on heavy ground if that is what happens, so he needs a run. He’ll be better for the race, but I think he’ll run a good race.”

Al Aasy’s four rivals include his stablemate Ilaraab, who bids to bounce back from a disappointing performance in last month’s Ebor at York.

Hurricane Ivor and Tom Marquand line up at Newbury today a week after winning the Portland Handicap during Cazoo St Leger Day.

Haggas added: “Ilaraab never looked happy in the Ebor. He was drawn wide, and it was almost game over really.

“Tom (Marquand) said he took a false step at the top of the straight, and that was it. We need to find out where he’s at, because he was such a nice horse last year and started well this season.”

The other Group Three is the Dubai International Airport World Trophy, which sees the Haggas-trained Hurricane Ivor step up in class after last weekend’s triumph in the Portland Handicap at Doncaster under Marquand.