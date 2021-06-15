WIN: Four tickets to Yorkshire Vikings v Derbyshire Falcons in the Vitality T20 Blast

Then enter our competition to win FOUR tickets to watch Yorkshire Vikings take on Derbyshire Falcons this Sunday, June 20, at 2.30pm at Emerald Headingley.
In association with nationwide premiunlyp m car retailer Vertu Motors we’re offering four premium seat tickets on the Emerald Stand balcony with internal bar access.
All you need to do is answer this simple question:
Who is the captain of Yorkshire Vikings?
And send your answer on email, under the subject heading ‘Cricket Competition’ to [email protected] by noon on Thursday June 17.
Usual JPIMedia rules, terms, conditions and privacy policy apply see www.jpimedia.co.uk
Data will be shared securely between JPIMedia and Vertu Motors to alert our winner and organise prize claim details. Your information will not be used for any other purpose than for which you give consent.