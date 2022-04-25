World Championship: Why trio are in class of their own in Sheffield

Scotland's John Higgins in action against Thailand's Noppon Saengkham at the Betfred World Championship. Photo: Zac Goodwin/PA .

The 46-year-old – who won the first of his four Crucible titles 24 years ago, in 1998 – cruised into the last eight on Monday with a 13-7 win over Thailand’s Noppon Saengkham.

He joins six-time winner O’Sullivan, and Williams – with three world titles to his name – in Tuesday’s quarter-finals, the trio between them having won 13 of the last 24 finals in Sheffield.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I think myself, Mark Williams and Ronnie O’Sullivan are three better players than we ever have been,” said Higgins, looking to win his first world title since 2011, having lost in the final in 2017, 2018 and 2019.

“Mark Williams is playing incredible stuff since he changed to the SightRight method, O’Sullivan is a different animal and is fighting for every frame and I’ve said quite openly that I think I’m playing better than ever.

“To be in the game for 30 years and to be playing better than ever is some achievement.”

It is the fourth time the trio have reached the quarter-finals together, after doing so in 1998 (Higgins beat Ken Doherty 18-12 in the final), 1999 (Williams lost 18-11 to Stephen Hendry in the final) and 2011 (Higgins beat Judd Trump 18-15 in the final).

Only O’Sullivan (20) and Hendry (19) have reached more Crucible quarter-finals than Scotland’s Higgins, who is in the last eight for the 16th time.

And having undergone a strict fitness regime, shedding nearly four stone, Higgins has been in impressive form this season. He has not added to his 31 career ranking titles, but showed amazing consistency to reach the finals of the Northern Ireland Open, English Open, Scottish Open and Tour Championship.

Higgins led 11-5 overnight, and won the opening frame after a respotted black.

Saengkham pulled the next frame back with a 70 break, before going so close to a maximum 147. He potted the first 14 reds and blacks, but missed the final red down the cushion.

A 90 break in the next game confirmed victory for Higgins, who faces Jack Lisowski or Neil Robertson in Tuesday’s quarter-finals.

Stuart Bingham, the 2015 world champion, is also in the quarter-finals after beating Kyren Wilson 13-9.

The 45-year-old from Essex faces Judd Trump or Anthony McGill and is happy for others to hog the limelight.

“I’m fine with coming under the radar and just letting it happen,” said Bingham.

“Ronnie is always one of the men to beat, John Higgins is playing well, Judd’s back into form, Neil (Robertson) is man of the season, Mark Williams is playing unbelievable stuff. Every year is hard, whoever you play.

“It’s getting tougher and tougher because the Class of 92 are still there and not easing up,” added the world No 12.