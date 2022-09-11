XXXXXXXXXXXXXX

The losing bonus point was scant reward for Hull who had led 19-0 shortly before the break, with the visitors battling back with five unanswered tries.

Left wing Keane Naylor opened Hull’s account with try in the third minute which full-back Reece Dean converted, and a penalty try came on 20 minutes with winger Mike Adlard held back while galloping for the line.

Dean ran in himself shortly after to make it 19-0, but their clean sheet was spoiled shortly before half time with the visitors scoring an unconverted try.

After the break Darlington Mowden Park dug in and added further tries, eventually taking the lead with a penalty try on 73 minutes, and a fifth score shortly after put them 29-19 ahead.

Only Dean’s late penalty ensured Hull were to claim a losing bonus point.

Leeds Tykes are still hunting for their first win of the season after they were soundly beaten 56-8 at Sale.

Left winger Jacob Mounsey scored for the Yorkshire side early in the match, and full-back Charlie Venables kicked a penalty as Leeds were in the hunt at 14-8 with 20 minutes on the clock.

But from there Sale stepped up several gears, running in a total of eight tries.

Hull Ionians emerged 27-22 winners over Rotherham Titans after a hard-fought and entertaining National Two (North) clash.

Winger Sam Wilson raced in after four minutes, but Titans full-back Sam Veall got his side off the mark to pull back level at 7-7 after ten minutes.

Scrum-half Sam Pocklington retook the lead for Ionians five minutes later with Lewis Minikin again on target with the conversion, but their 14-7 lead didn’t last as centre Richie Hayes kicking a penalty and centre Harry Dunne scoring a try to take a 15-14 lead for Rotherham.

Wilson’s second try and Minikin’s conversion brought Ionians 21-15 ahead, but the Titans led 22-21 at half time with stand-off Corben Ollivent having his try converted by Hayes.

However, the home side went on to win with Minikin adding two more penalties and keeping the Titans at bay through the second half.

In the Steel City derby it was Sheffield RUFC who came out on top, winning 35-14 at Sheffield Tigers’ Dore Moor base.

The hosts drew first blood with winger Jamie Broadley touching down, and although scrum-half Elliot Fisher kicked two penalties for Sheffield, Tigers retook the lead with Mark Ireland’s penalty putting them into a narrow 8-6 lead in the 26th minute.

Full-back James Wright touched down for Sheffield on 28 minutes, but it was all square at 11-11 at half time with Mark Ireland adding another penalty for Tigers.

Ireland’s third penalty put them 14-11 ahead five minutes into the second half, but from then on it was all Sheffield with the red card given to Tigers’ hooker Louis Townsend early in the game leaving them short-handed.

Centre Will Smith, winger Chris Hooper, replacement Tom Bagnall and No 8 Ryan Burrows all scored tries as Sheffield eased to a convincing win.

Wharfedale were 24-7 winners at Harrogate with tries coming from Sam Gaudie, Ben Wright, Josh Prell and a penalty try, with Will Hill scoring Harrogate’s only try.

Elsewhere, Otley had a late Joe Rowntree penalty to thank for a 25-22 win over West Yorkshire rivals Huddersfield.