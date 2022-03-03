York Racecourse in no rush to land new sponsor for Ebor Festival

Welcome to Yorkshire has sponsored the Ebor Festival since 2010. The troubled tourism agency was placed in administration this week.

The celebrated meeting had been known as the Welcome to Yorkshire Ebor Festival since 2010 as part of a tie-up with the tourism agency.

However it was confirmed on Tuesday that WTY was being placed in administration after local councils pulled the plug on funding.

Each sponsorship agreement took place over a three-year cycle and the last deal had already ended when it was announced that WTY was being wound up after a succession of scandals involving former chief executive Sir Gary Verity, who was integral to the York sponsorship, and his successor James Mason.

York’s head of marketing and sponsorship James Brennan said the course intends to bide its time – and is not committed to having a headline backer.

“The Ebor Festival has not had a headline sponsor for more years than it has had one,” he told The Yorkshire Post.

He said the arrangement with WTY was good for promoting the county with the Juddmonte International rated as one of the best Flat races in the world and the historic Ebor now broadcast in Australia.

And, on a potential new sponsor, Brennan was sanguine. “As ever, these things need to be a good fit for both parties and the Ebor’s status as a great day out for 80,000 people each year,” he added.

Meanwhile, Danny McMenamin is expected to be fit to ride Tommy’s Oscar in the Unibet Champion Hurdle at Cheltenham despite suffering a heavy fall at Musselburgh on Wednesday.

Last year’s champion conditional jockey took a tumble at the second flight from the Nicky Richards-trained Home Fire in a two-mile handicap hurdle.

He went to hospital for X-rays on his neck which showed there was no serious damage.

“He got knocked out, so he’s had his X-rays. They were clean and he’s OK,” said his agent Richard Hale. “He went to get X-rays on his neck and all was fine. It’s just a case of passing a concussion test now in a week’s time.

“He should be back for the Champion Hurdle anyway. He should be all right as long as he passes his concussion test.”

McMenamin has struck up a fine partnership with the Ann Hamilton-trained Tommy’s Oscar, winning six times aboard the seven-year-old – most recently in the Champion Hurdle Trial at Haydock.

In other news, the Jonjo O’Neill-trained Cloth Cap heads the entries for tomorrow’s Grimthorpe Chase at Doncaster – a significant Randox Grand National trial.

Connections have opted to head to Town Moor instead of Kelso where the line-up in the feature Premier Chase at the Scottish track includes Windsor Avenue, the National hope for Malton trainer Brian Ellison.

Cloth Cap, owned by the late Trevor Hemmings, was a wide-margin winner of the 2020 Ladbrokes Trophy at Newbury before being pulled up in Aintree’s showpiece race.

Meanwhile the veteran Politologue is set to fly the flag for Paul Nicholls in theBetway Queen Mother Champion Chase at Cheltenham.

The popular grey won the race in 2020 under Harry Skelton, but was ruled out of a defence just moments before the race last term when connections discovered blood in his nose.

Now an 11-year-old, Politologue has won four Grade Ones for owner John Hales and Nicholls believes the Champion Chase could be his swansong.

“He won the race two years ago and he’s a dual Tingle Creek winner,” said Nicholls who confirmed that stablemate Greaneteen is a major doubt for the Queen Mother after developing an ulcer on his eye.

“He’s 11 years old now, so he’s got it all to do – there’s a lot younger legs in the race. It’s going to be hard for him. I suspect this will be his last run or second-last run – we may go on to Sandown and run him.

“He’s been an amazing horse. I think this will be the sixth time he’s run at the Festival, so he’s been fantastic and I wouldn’t mind a few more like him.