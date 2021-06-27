TOP MAN: Yorkshire's Dawid Malan guides one through square during his match-winning knock for England in the T20 clash with Sri Lanka at The Ageas Bowl. Picture: Adam Davy/PA

The world’s No1-ranked batsman in the format had recorded just one half-century in his seven previous T20s for England with single-figure scores in the back-to-back wins over Kusal Perera’s side earlier this week in Cardiff.

It was a slight blip for a batsman who came into 2021 with a remarkable average of 53.43 and strike-rate of 149.47 in 19 matches, but he was back in the runs as England sealed a 3-0 series win over Sri Lanka at the Ageas Bowl.

Asked whether speculation about his role just a few months before this year’s T20 World Cup bothered him, Malan said: “Yeah, it gets to anyone no matter who you are.

Jonny Bairstow and Yorkshire team-mate Dawid Malan got England off to a solid start against Sri Lanka in the T20 International clash at The Ageas Bowl on Saturday. Picture: Adam Davy/PA

“It does hurt you sometimes, especially if you feel like it might not be fair at the time. Ultimately our job is to score runs and if you don’t score runs, you’re going to get criticism, it’s as simple as that.

“I obviously didn’t score runs in the first two games and probably wasn’t at my best, missed a couple of balls that I probably shouldn’t have missed. But it was nice to get a start here and carry on and contribute to a win.”

With Jason Roy injured, Malan and Yorkshire team-mate Jonny Bairstow (51 off 43 balls) opened, the pair putting on 105 in 11.4 overs.

But a promising position 143-1 became 162-6 but England recovered to post 180 without further loss. Sri Lanka were once again lacklustre with the bat as they were all out for 91.

BACK IN THE GAME: Dawid Malan, in T20 action for Yorkshire VIkings earlier this season. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Malan was quick to pay tribute to captain Eoin Morgan for backing him in recent weeks.

He said: “I think the one thing that this England white-ball team has been so good at it is they don’t listen to the noise, they don’t allow the noise to come in.”

“Eoin and (head coach) Chris Silverwood are fantastic at - as soon as there’s any sort of criticism - backing you as a player because ultimately they’re the ones that make the decisions, not the people that criticise.

“Part of this reign of Eoin Morgan and what’s made him so successful (as white-ball captain) of the team is that people have been backed.”

Malan usually bats at three and Bairstow at four when England are at full strength but injuries to Jos Buttler and Roy meant a restructuring of the order was necessary. All but five of Malan’s 27 T20 knocks have been at first drop but he was happy to be bumped up when the opportunity arose.

Malan, who now has 12 50-plus scores in T20s for England, added: “It was nice to get that opportunity.