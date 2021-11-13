Yorkshire fighters Kid Galahad and Terri Harper focused on the here and now in Sheffield

Title defence: Sheffield's Kid Galahad puts his IBF Featherweight title on the line against Claudio Marrero tonight. Picture: Richard Sellers/PA Wire

Galahad puts his IBF featherweight title on the line against Kiko Martinez at the Sheffield Arena while WBC and IBO super featherweight champion Harper is returning to the ring for the first time in 12 months. She was due to face undefeated WBA world champion Hyun-Mi Choi in May before injuring her hand and will now defend her belts against Alycia Baumgardner.

Galahad claimed the IBF belt with a stoppage win over Jazza Dickens in August and is adamant his bout with Martinez will not go the distance.

“Never in my career have I ever underestimated any fighter, on Saturday night trust me he’ll be wishing he never took this fight,” said Galahad.

Back at it: Doncaster fighter Terri Harper is glad to be back in ring after injury problems. Picture: Richard Sellers/PA Wire

“I believe I’m a different kettle of fish to him and on Saturday night I’m not going to take it easy on him, I’m going to seriously hurt him.

“Forget those unification fights for now, it’s all about Kiko Martinez on Saturday night, going in there and doing a job on him.

“I’m not going to leave it to the judges’ hands, I’m going to go in there and seriously hurt him.”

Meanwhile, Doncaster’s Harper is eyeing unification and undisputed contests in 2022 but insists she is not overlooking Baumgardner, who has lost just one of her 11 pro bouts.

“It’s been a long year; I had a tough time after the operations but here we are back on the main stage, and it feels like we haven’t been away,” she said.

“Even though I haven’t boxed for a year, I’ve been in the gym non-stop. I had two weeks out to recover from the operation but since that I’ve been in the gym working, developing myself as a fighter not just physically but mentally. I know what I’ve got ahead of me on Saturday night, I’m not overlooking Alycia, but this is a stepping stone in my journey and career.