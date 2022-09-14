Yorkshire golf: Sheffield in imperious form to tale YIDU title
SHEFFIELD successfully defended their Yorkshire Inter-District Union team championship at Rotherham, turning a five-shot halfway lead into an imperious 23-shot victory to complete a YIDU double.
Halifax-Huddersfield took second place with East Riding a further two strokes adrift.
Sheffield, with the advantage of half their team – Charlie Daughtrey, Lewis Hollingworth and Jack Whaley – playing over their home course produced a superb three-under-par morning's tally through Ollie Smith (Sickleholme, 68), English amateur runner-up George Ash (Hallowes, 69), Luca Houlgate (Waterfront, 69), Hollingworth (70), and Whaley (71).
Crosland Heath's Josh McAspurn led the battle for Halifax-Huddersfield, carding an equal best-of-the-day 67, a score matched in the morning by East Riding's Aaron Brettell (Hessle).
McAspurn was backed up by Sam Bridges (Halifax Bradley Hall, 70), Adam Rowbotham (Saddleworth 70) and Huddersfield pair Adam Walker (72) and James Skirrow (73).
Halifax-Huddersfield knew they needed Sheffield to slip in the afternoon, but the host union's class, made abundantly clear by their clean sweep in the league, was evident again.
The score they were able to discard was Houlgate's 72, better than any Halifax-Huddersfield afternoon mark other than Skirrow's fine one-under-par 69.
Ash added a second 69 to claim the Leeds & District Union Trophy for the player with the best 36-hole total on countback. Hollingworth dipped one under his level-par first round, Daughtrey had a 71, and Whaley also posted a 71.