Leeming is one of only two Yorkshire-based players in the selection of top performers over the regular season.

Hull KR second-row Kane Linnett is also included in a side dominated by St Helens and Catalans Dragons.

Saints - who finished second in the table and won the Betfred Challenge Cup - have five representatives, alongside four from league leaders Catalans.

Rhinos' Kruise Leeming is included in the 2021 Dream Team. Picture by Jonathan Gawthorpe.

One player features from each of Salford Red Devils and Wigan Warriors, but none made the cut from either Castleford Tigers or Wakefield Trinity.

Leeming, who joined Rhinos from Huddersfield Giants ahead of the 2020 season, has had an outstanding year, being called into the England training squad and playing against them for Combined Nations All Stars in the mid-season Test.

He is Rhinos’ second-top try scorer in all competitions, with 10 from 23 games and has featured in the halves as well as his regular number nine role.

It is the sixth time Catalans full-back Sam Tomkins has been chosen for the Dream Team, but his first since 2013.

He is joined in the 13 by teammates winger Tom Davies, scrum-half James Maloney and prop Sam Kasiano.

Dewsbury-born Alex Walmsley is included for the third time, alongside Saints clubmates centres Jack Welsby and Mark Percival, stand-off Jonny Lomax and loose-forward Morgan Knowles.

Wigan second-row Liam Farrell and Salford winger Ken Sio complete the lineup.

The 2021 Super League Dream team is: 1 Sam Tomkins (Catalans Dragons), 2 Tom Davies (Catalans), 3 Jack Welsby (St Helens), 4 Mark Percival (St Helens), 5 Ken Sio (Salford Red Devils), 6 Jonny Lomax (St Helens), 7 James Maloney (Catalans), 8 Alex Walmsley (St Helens), 9 Kruise Leeming (Leeds Rhinos), 10 Sam Kasiano (Catalans), 11 Liam Farrell (Wigan Warriors), 12 Kane Linnett (Hull KR), 13 Morgan Knowles (St Helens).