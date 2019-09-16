Adam Cuthbertson confident Leeds Rhinos are heading in the right direction for Super League 2020

LEEDS RHINOS’ final game of the season was a fitting end to a great era, but also pointed to better things next year, Adam Cuthbertson says.

Rhinos produced one of their most convincing performances of the campaign to crush Coral Challenge Cup winners Warrington Wolves 26-4 in veteran forward Jamie Jones-Buchanan’s final game before retirement.

LOOKING AHEAD: Leeds Rhinos' Adam Cuthbertson. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe

Leeds finished eighth in Betfred Super League - the third time in four years they have failed to qualify for the play-offs - but Cuthbertson believes they are going into the off- and pre-season with something to build on.

“It was good, really promising,” he said of Rhinos’ 12th win of a disappointing league campaign.

“I think that’s the way we needed to end the season, especially going into a big pre-season.

“It’s always good to finish the year nice and positive.

“We were out there against a top-four team and when it started clicking and we started getting things right we could start believing in the process.”

The Aussie forward stressed: “We’ll take that into pre-season so we can almost start getting momentum going into next year. It was a brilliant result and even better we could send Jonesy out the way we did.”

Jones-Buchanan took his points total for Leeds to 314 when he converted Cuthbertson’s 73rd minute try, the first - and only - goal of his professional career.

The touchdown between the posts came off an inadvertent offload from Jones-Buchanan and Cuthbertson said: “He’s a mate of everyone’s and a really good, close mate of mine.

LEGEND: Jamie Jones-Buchanan, ahead of Leeds Rhinos' Super League clash against Warrington Wolves at Headingley on Friday. Picture: Bruce Rollinson

“I was proper happy he fumbled that ball and I caught it and went over - and the goal was a great moment.”

Coach Richard Agar admitted he was worried it was too early - with Leeds 18-8 ahead - for Jones-Buchanan to be kicking for goal, but Cuthbertson said: “I came over because I saw the boys chatting.

“I said this one will probably be the easiest one he gets so just give it to him.

“We were nice and confident he would get it.

Carl Ablett and his family at Headingley on Friday night, as he starts his retirement from the game. and a long, illustrious career with Leeds Rhinos .' Picture: Bruce Rollinson

“I think he’d had instructions from Kev [Sinfield] because he used Kev’s style of kick to a tee - he finished with his head down, landed on the right planting foot and followed through correctly so it was really nice to see that.

“I guess if it hadn’t gone over it would have been very, very embarrassing, but was an unreal night for him and I was so pleased we could get the win for him.”

Cuthbertson’s try was his fifth in 24 games this year and he was one of Leeds’ best over the second half of the campaign.

“For me it is just about enjoying my rugby and that’s exactly what I am doing,” he confirmed. “I was disappointed I didn’t get to be involved last week {against Salford] because I was sick, but I knew how important it was for us to start well, get some momentum and hold that grind.

“Us three middles, myself, Nate {Peteru] and Jonesy, worked really hard together and you tend to get a good performance off the back of that, the middles working hard together and then the bench coming on and doing some good things.

“I am happy I had a good game and get some momentum from my own personal game because I now can go into a pre-season with some confidence.”

Warrington Wolves' Daryl Clark catches up with Leeds Rhinos' Robert Lui during Friday night's clash. Picture: Bruce Rollinson

At 34, Cuthbertson is now the old man of the team, but insisted he is relishing another season in 2020. He said: “My body feels great. I feel like I had a really good pre-season last year, but it got overshadowed by opinions. I was not in favour at the beginning of the year in terms of my selection, but it is what it is. Dave [Furner, Rhinos’ previous coach] had a job to do and I have been really fortunate I’ve had a coach like Rich come in and really believe in me and my game. In order to get the best out of me I need to have someone such as him to back me, so it has been good.”