The seven-time Grand Final winner, who is now an assistant to Rhinos coach Richard Agar, heads a company producing corporate and commercial video content.

RAM Films, which Jones-Buchanan founded last year, has been behind many of Rhinos’ recent promotions, including the 2022 shirt launch narrated by his former teammate Jamie Peacock.

Now the company has put together its first documentary ‘Ahead of the Game’ which will be aired on Sky Sports Arena on Friday (5pm).

Jamie Jones-Buchanan, left, with fellow assistant-coach Sean Long and Rhinos boss Richard Agar. Picture by Jonathan Gawthorpe.

The full-length feature has been made for the Movember Charity, which specialises in male mental health, in partnership with rugby league’s official charity RL Cares.

Including footage from the Milford community club, the film focuses on the work done by some of the sport’s biggest names to deliver mental fitness workshops to young people, using their own stories and

life experiences.

Another Rhinos great, Keith Senior, is among those featured in the documentary, alongside past players Paul Wood and Robbie Hunter-Paul.

Jones-Buchanan, who hung up his boots at the end of 2019, has also dabbled in acting, motivational speaking and radio and television presenting and worked as a media manager on England tours.