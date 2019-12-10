Alex Walker to wear number one shirt as Wakefield Trinity announce squad numbers for 2020

Have your say

Scotland international Alex Walker has been handed the number one shirt at Wakefield Trinity for the 2020 Super League campaign.

Trinity have announced their squad numbers for next season with 33 players confirmed to be part of Chris Chester’s senior squad.

Ryan Hampshire wore the number one jersey last year but played in a variety of positions as he appeared in all of Wakefield’s 2019 fixtures.

But Walker now looks set to be Chester’s first choice full-back after joining on a two-year deal from London Broncos.

Other new arrival Joe Westerman, who has also signed a two-year deal with the club, has been handed the number 13 shirt.

Jay Pitts will wear the number 14 jersey while Chris Green and Adam Tangata will take numbers 17 and 18 respectively.

Other new signings Josh Wood and Brad Walker will wear 23 and 25.

The returning Ryan Atkins has been given the number 28 shirt while youngsters Jack Croft, Titus Gwaze, Lee Kershaw, Yusuf Aydin, Connor Bailey and Ollie Greensmith have also been named in next year’s squad.

Tom Johnstone has retained the number two jersey after spending the majority of last season on the sidelines due to an ACL injury.

He said: “Not long left. Eight months post op today. Can’t wait to wear the number two again.”

Wakefield Trinity’s 2020 squad numbers: 1 Alex Walker, 2 Tom Johnstone, 3 Bill Tupou, 4 Reece Lyne, 5 Ben Jones-Bishop, 6 Jacob Miller, 7 Danny Brough, 8 David Fifita, 9 Kyle Wood, 10, Tinirau Arona, 11 Matty Ashurst, 12 Danny Kirmond, 13 Joe Westerman, 14 Jay Pitts, 15, Craig Kopczak, 16 James Batchelor, 17 Chris Green, 18 Adam Tangata, 19 Jordan Crowther, 20 Joe Arundel, 21 Max Jowitt, 22 George King, 23 Josh Wood, 24 Jack Croft, 25 Brad Walker, 26 Titus Gwaze, 27 Lee Kershaw, 28 Ryan Atkins, 29 Ryan Hampshire, 30 Yusuf Aydin, 31 Connor Bailey, 32 Ollie Greensmith, 36 Kelepi Tanginoa.