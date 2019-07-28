‘All our eggs are in one basket,’ admits Hull FC coach Lee Radford

LEE RADFORD says his Hull FC side will now redouble their efforts to win a maiden Super League title after the “disappointment” of their Challenge Cup exit.

The Black and Whites fell 22-14 against Warrington Wolves in Saturday’s semi-final to miss out on the chance of a third Wembley win in four years.

Getting to grips: Tempers begin to flare between Hull FC and Warrington Wolves players.

As tough as the defeat was – Hull were in touching distance until Joe Philbin’s 79th minute try – Radford admitted they had to quickly get back on track ready to challenge for the other main honour.

Hull sit third, just behind second-placed Warrington, and host fourth-placed Wigan Warriors on Thursday.

Asked it it meant it was now doubly important to get to Old Trafford for a first Grand Final since 2006, Radford conceded: “Yes, it’s huge.

“I just said that in there (dressing room); that’s all the eggs in one basket now.

“I’m pretty sure we’ll come up against Warrington again towards the back end of the year and possibly Saints as well so we just have to zone in on that now.”

He does not think it will need much to get his squad lifted for that prospect and the chance to win a league title for the first time since 1983.

Radford said: “If you need lifting after just missing out on Wembley then you’re probably in the wrong profession.”

Warrington captain Chris Hill said: “I think Hull and Saints have been the form sides the last three or four weeks, and they played really well, but we have the belief between us.

“It was really pleasing to put a performance in like that and I thought our half-backs were outstanding in putting them under pressure.”