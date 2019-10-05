All the previous Man of Steel winners from Yorkshire clubs
The 2019 Steve Prescott Man of Steel victor as Super League's best player will be named on Sunday.
Castelford Tigers prop Liam Watts is on the shortlist of five players to receive the prestigious award which was incepted in 1977.
1. Allan Agar
Half-back Allan Agar, centre, with the Challenge Cup having helped Featherstone Rovers cause a massive upset in the 1983 Wembley final, his first year as player-coach and one that saw him also claim Man of Steel.
Leeds-born Ellery Hanley is the only player to win the Man of Steel three times, the first time being in 1985 when he scored a remarkable 55 tries in just 37 appearances for Bradford Northern prior to his move to Wigan.(SWPix)
A prolific centre when he first arrived at Leeds from Hull in a world record deal in 1987, Great Britain star Schofield switched to stand-off later in his career and was named Man of Steel for his exploits at Headingley in 1991.