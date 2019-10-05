The tough Leeds hooker - who went on to play almost 500 games for the Blue and Amber - was the inaugural Man of Steel winner in 1977 having helped his hometown club win the Challenge Cup final.

All the previous Man of Steel winners from Yorkshire clubs

The 2019 Steve Prescott Man of Steel victor as Super League's best player will be named on Sunday.

Castelford Tigers prop Liam Watts is on the shortlist of five players to receive the prestigious award which was incepted in 1977.

Half-back Allan Agar, centre, with the Challenge Cup having helped Featherstone Rovers cause a massive upset in the 1983 Wembley final, his first year as player-coach and one that saw him also claim Man of Steel.

1. Allan Agar

Leeds-born Ellery Hanley is the only player to win the Man of Steel three times, the first time being in 1985 when he scored a remarkable 55 tries in just 37 appearances for Bradford Northern prior to his move to Wigan.(SWPix)

2. Ellery Hanley

The fearsome loose forward became the first Australian to win the award in 1986 after a stellar season for Hull KR. (PIC: HULL KR)

3. Gavin Miller

A prolific centre when he first arrived at Leeds from Hull in a world record deal in 1987, Great Britain star Schofield switched to stand-off later in his career and was named Man of Steel for his exploits at Headingley in 1991.

4. Garry Schofield

