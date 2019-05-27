Anfield is inspiration for Giants star in the  10-try rout

WEARING red, scoring in front of the Kop and enjoying a stunning Magic Weekend win during his 100th Super League game, it is perhaps not surprising Huddersfield Giants’ Adam O’Brien had a tear in his eye.

However, that tear actually came before the Liverpool fan had even kicked off at Anfield, his emphatic side going on to produce one of their most dominant displays of recent years against an utterly hapless Hull FC.

Hooker O’Brien was one of three players – fellow Liverpool supporter Jermaine McGillvary and Darnell McIntosh the others – who helped themselves to a brace in a stunning 10-try demolition of supposed title contenders.

“For me, two tries at Anfield, being a Liverpool fan, it was just great,” said the former Bradford Bulls rake.

“All the family’s Liverpool fans and for years as well since we were little kids – not just these last few seasons when they’ve been good!

“To get the chance to just step out there was amazing but to score twice with one in front of the Kop was an amazing feeling.

“When I walked out for the warm-up and they had You’ll Never Walk Alone on, I had a bit of a tear in the eye.

“I know that’s a bit funny but it chokes me up every time I hear it.

“It’s a class song. My 100th Super League game, too. You can’t write it any better.

“My family were here to watch as well. Now to celebrate. I love the Magic Weekend. It’s great and it was a massive two points for us.”

It is not only O’Brien who loves Magic. Huddersfield do, too.

They have won more games in the event’s 13-year history than any other with this ninth success, – a record Magic winning margin for the Giants – impressive.

As they briefly departed from their traditional claret and gold colours to wear Liverpool red, the magnitude of the win was arguably even greater than the football side’s recent 4-0 success over Barcelona on the same pitch.

Many did not see Simon Woolford’s side even winning, let alone by such a handsome margin.

Just a week earlier, Hull had produced a remarkable defensive effort to prosper at second-placed Warrington Wolves.

It was the same starting line-up on Saturday and their bench was strengthened by the return of former Tonga captain Sika Manu and Josh Bowden, the prop making his comeback after a year out with a knee injury.

Yet the two displays could not have been more different as Hull’s baffling inconsistency continues.

As good as Huddersfield were, Lee Radford’s side were shambolic. O’Brien, for instance, easily bumped off Scott Taylor and Joe Westerman to dummy over from close range in the first half.

Yet, when he tried it again in the second half, there was not even a defender in sight.

O’Brien admitted: “I definitely didn’t expect that. My first one was a little bit harder but, for the second, Paul Clough played the ball and, I don’t know who was there, but the defender literally just walked off. I was thinking ‘This is unbelievable!’”

The 24-year-old injured his knee in the process but it only meant Kruise Leeming, Huddersfield’s England Knights hooker, came on to continue tormenting abysmal Hull with his injections of pace. O’Brien did return.

Stand-off Lee Gaskell excelled for Giants, who also scored tries via Joe Wardle, Jake Wardle, Aaron Murphy and Alex Melllor. Oliver Russell finished with seven goals and a drop goal, Hull limited to Marc Sneyd’s penalty on the stroke of half-time.

It was back-to-back wins for Giants who started in ninth but, on this form, can push for the top five.

It has taken Halifax-born O’Brien some time to reach a ton but he stayed faithful to Bradford after their relegation in 2014 and spent two years in the Championship. “I was up and down in my early career. But now to be pushing forward and playing regular first-team every week in Super League is a massive buzz and hopefully there’s more games to come.”

Hull FC: Shaul; Naulago, Connor, Griffin, Buchanan; Kelly, Sneyd; Taylor, Washbrook, Paea, Hadley, Minichiello, Westerman. Substitutes: Bowden, Green, Manu, Fash.

Huddersfield Giants: McIntosh; McGillvary, Turner, Turner, Jake Wardle, I Senior; Gaskell, Russell; English, O’Brien, Matagi, Joe Wardle, Mellor, Murphy. Substitutes: Leeming, Clough, Lawrence, Ta’ai.

Referee: L Moore (Leeds).