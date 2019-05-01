Army call adds to Hull FC problems as Ratu Naulago heads to Twickenham

HULL FC winger Ratu Naulago has been called up to represent the British Army at Twickenham on Sunday – but his club are also missing 11 other first-team regulars through injury.

The Fijian was a serving soldier in the British Army but was released from active service to join the East Yorkshire club in February. He scored twice on debut in the win at Wigan Warriors and twice more in his five appearances since.

However, Naulago has been called back for the showpiece inter-service fixture against the Royal Navy adding to head coach Lee Radford’s selection issues ahead of tomorrow’s visit of Catalans Dragons.

Hull – up to third – have seen five players drop out of the 19-man squad selected for Sunday’s 30-14 win over Wakefield Trinity.

Half-back duo Marc Sneyd (knee) and Albert Kelly (arm) finished that game but pulled up with injuries that keeps them out now while Carlos Tuimavave (hamstring) and Dean Hadley (concussion) are out after coming off. Danny Washbrook (calf) is also absent so Radford could give a debut to youngster Kieran Buchanan and ex-Doncaster half-back Liam Harris may make his first Hull appearance of the year.

Experienced forwards Mark Minichiello and Jordan Thompson also return along with Levy Nzoungou.

Elsewhere, England duo Joe Burgess and Dan Sarginson are on a list of seven Wigan players that have been offered to clubs following the opening of the transfer window yesterday.

Players off-contract are free to speak to other clubs after May 1 and it appears – surprisingly – that winger Burgess has yet to agree a new deal with Wigan for 2020 which will alert plenty of Super League rivals.