Australia star Paul Gallen ready to link up with Wakefield Trinity

KANGAROOS legend Paul Gallen has joined up with Wakefield Trinity.

The former New South Wales captain, 38, will play for the club’s Physical Disability Rugby League side ahead of next month’s Betfred Super League Grand Final.

Gallen’s illustrious career has just come to a close after almost 350 games for Cronulla Sharks but the rugged forward will step out one more time at Old Trafford.

Wakefield face Castleford Tigers who have their own firebrand returning - Dean Sampson.

The ex-Great Britain prop made more than 400 appearances for them during a career that spanned three decades.

The PDRL opener will be the first game of its kind ahead of a Betfred Super League Grand Final, at Old Trafford on October 12.

It follows a hugely successful match at Dacia Magic Weekend between Warrington Wolves and Leeds Rhinos.