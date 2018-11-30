Barcelona to host Catalan Dragons and Wigan Warriors in Super League

FC Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu urged Catalans Dragons to treat the Nou Camp like their ‘home’ after agreeing the Challenge Cup holders would face Super League champions Wigan Warriors at the iconic stadium.

“Barça are very pleased to host this Super League game between the reigning champions of the two biggest rugby league competitions in Europe,” he said, of the May 18 date, a landmark moment in the competition’s history.

“This will be a grand game between two great teams, and I’m sure there will be a party atmosphere at the Camp Nou.

“I encourage the Dragons fans to treat our stadium like their home and for Wigan and Barça fans to also share the experience of seeing rugby league played at the Camp Nou.

“Two seasons ago, our stadium hosted the final of French rugby union’s Top 14 and it was watched by 99,000 people. It was an amazing atmosphere that we hope to see repeated on May 18.”

Ex-Wigan and Hull KR centre Iain Thornley has joined Leigh Centurions as one of 10 signings announced yesterday following the club’s emergence out of ‘special measures.’

Super League champions Wigan Warriors are headed to Barcelona. (Picture: SWPix.com)

Featherstone’s Sam Brooks, Toronto Wolfpack’s Jonny Pownall, ex-Widnes Vikings star Stefan Marsh, Andy Bracek, Luke Adamson and Wigan duo Declan O’Donnell and Jack Higginson also join.