Batley Bulldogs 32 Barrow 12: It’s Batley’s Day with an emphatic response

Batley Bulldogs recovered from a slow start to run in 32 unanswered points as they overcame Barrow Raiders in their first Betfred Championship home game of the season.

It is 17 years since Barrow last won at Batley but the Raiders threatened to end that barren run when they raced into a 12-0 lead, thanks to tries from Ryan Fieldhouse and Alex Susino, both converted by Jamie Dallimore.

Batley fought back immediately as Brad Day crashed over, with Patch Walker converting.

Susino almost grabbed a second try but lost the ball in the act of scoring before Batley surged back up the slope to draw level with a Dane Manning try.

Batley grabbed a third try in the 36th minute as half-back Dominic Brambani produced a lovely weighted kick to the right and winger Wayne Reittie outjumped a defender to collect the ball and dive over in the corner as the Bulldogs led 16-12 at half-time.

Batley added three second-half tries to wrap up the win.

Day collected a pass, cut inside and stormed through the defence to score between the posts and Walker added his third goal.

A break by Reittie allowed James Brown to drive the ball in and offloaded to send full-back Dave Scott through a huge gap and over for the try, with Walker converting.

Batley twice forced Barrow to drop out during their dominant second half performance and another lovely sweeping passing move left was ended when Scott dived in at the corner.

Dewsbury Rams chalked up a 20-0 win over Swinton Lions.

Tries from Rob Spicer, Aaron Brown and Macauley Hallett secured victory, with Paul Sykes kicking four goals.