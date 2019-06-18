Be careful what you wish for as seven teams fear the drop from Super League

Although Super League’s top two are clearly some distance ahead of the rest, it is far from the same at the bottom, which is beginning to cause alarm for an increasing number of teams.

Leaders St Helens are already 10 points clear of third-placed Hull FC while Warrington Wolves, in second, have a healthy four-point advantage over Lee Radford’s chasing side.

After a return to the traditional one-up, one-down system, one team will be demoted and, realistically, pressure is now on half the entire competition. Dave Craven

Yet there is such a log-jam around the foot of the table that, realistically, any one of six clubs - including champions Wigan Warriors and Leeds Rhinos – could be forgiven for fearing relegation.

Remarkably, with 11 rounds remaining, just four points separate London Broncos at the bottom and Salford Red Devils in sixth.

Few people expected this to happen when the latest competition format was brought in for this season.

Critics argued the Qualifiers were unfair as it brought so much uncertainty for those in the bottom four.

Yet they still always had a safety net to fall on and there was no actual guaranteed relegation.

That, however, has all changed now: after a return to the traditional one-up, one-down system, one team will be demoted and, realistically, pressure is now on half the entire competition. Be careful what you wish for.

Granted, London are holding up the rest, which is what many people expected as soon as they were promoted last term.

But, since day one when they stunned Wakefield Trinity, Danny Ward’s side have proved they are certainly no whipping boys.

Far from it. London are one of the grittiest sides in the competition who simply refuse to know when they are beaten.

It is because of that cussedness, determination and no little skill, that – now past the midway mark – they have every chance of avoiding the ill-fated last spot.

Their last two results – beating Saints and then winning 30-12 at third-placed Catalans Dragons on Saturday – augmented that belief.

That leaves them level with both Hull KR and Leeds on 12 points, which is all the more intriguing given Rovers head to Ealing on Thursday. Broncos have put on a special offer of three pints and a match ticket for just £20; fans from both sides may well be needing the alcohol to calm nerves in the weeks ahead.

But inconsistent Huddersfield Giants (ninth) are just two points above that trio at the bottom and now three teams – Wakefield, Wigan and Salford Red Devils – are in the group that are only four adrift and nervously looking over their shoulders.

Indeed, Castleford Tigers, in the last play-off spot of fifth, are only six points – or three defeats – from that relegation slot.

But who is most vulnerable?

London always knew they would have to fight for everything this term and, accordingly, have been prepared assiduously by Ward and assistant Jamie Langley to do just that.

If they can beat Rovers, and secure a third straight win, that would also give them genuine momentum and yet further belief they can rise clear.

The main concern for London, though, is their squad depth; any injury to the likes of pivotal players such as Jordan Abdull, Alex Walker or Jay Pitts, for example, could set them back badly.

While many clubs are frantically looking for new recruits to freshen up their squads before the transfer deadline – pushed back a month by the RFL to August 9 – Rovers have already made their main big play.

Having sacked Tim Sheens and employed former England coach Tony Smith, the Robins have gone for another coach with a proven record and reputation.

He got his first win courtesy of Saturday’s shock victory over Warrington – highlighting just how unpredictable this Super League season is – and will quickly target another at Ealing.

It is hard to predict just what will happen with Leeds but, undeniably, their defence has improved since Richard Agar took over following Dave Furner’s sacking last month. But they should really have beaten Wigan on Friday to make it three in a row after successes against London and Wakefield and that could yet stall their progress.

They head to frontrunners Saints this Friday and have difficult fixtures against Catalans and Castleford before a potentially seminal contest against Hull KR at Headingley next month.

Director of rugby Kevin Sinfield is desperate to bring a new half-back on board and captain Kallum Watkins’ imminent departure to Gold Coast Titans could help expedite that.

A betting man would suggest Leeds have enough to turn things around but Wakefield are perhaps currently most concerned.

Huddersfield are so reliant on stand-off Lee Gaskell at the moment but they can take charge of their own destiny with a big three weeks ahead against Wigan, Wakefield and Salford.

Trinity are arguably the team with most worries given they have lost their last five league matches. Still, they do have key players yet to return from injury.

There are 22 points up for grabs yet for all these sides in the spotlight which seems plenty.

Nevertheless, any loss against a troubled rival can result in a four-point swing; that table can change suddenly for the worse.