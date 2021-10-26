Beevers sees ‘progress’ for women’s game in busy 2021

The Leeds Rhinos winger crossed in Saturday’s historic 40-4 win at Stade Gilbert Brutus, the first time a women’s international was showcased live on the BBC.

The England team flew over on a chartered flight with the men’s squad and Beevers said: “It was in and out on the day so for that day it was very full on.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We got up just after 4am, flew out there, played, watched the men’s game afterwards and flew back.

“It was definitely something to remember and we certainly got treated like internationals.

“It’s great progress for the women’s game and great we have that sort of stage but to be on BBC2 as well just topped it all off really.”

Beevers, 20, insisted the game was far tougher than the scoreline suggested.

“I don’t think the scoreline really reflected the game in some ways,” she said.

HISTORIC: England's Chantelle Crowl is tackled by France's Fanny Ramos Picture by Will Palmer/SWpix.com C

“The French players were something else in terms of their strength and they were very clinical on the floor.

“But we just managed to top them with our skill. It was a really good game, a really good win and a brilliant way to finish the 2021 season.

“It was fantastic looking around afterwards as quite a few people came to watch both games rather than just the one.”

Beevers was part of the Leeds side that lost the Women’s Super League Grand Final this month.

Leeds's Caitlin Beevers is tackled by St Helens's Emily Rudge & Jodie Cunningham during the Women's Super League Grand Final at Headingley Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

“That was a disappointing result but it wasn’t a disappointing day,” she recalled.

“The game was on TV, there was a record-breaking crowd and we’d so many girls from the academy who stepped up.

“We lost but it was really good to come off the field with a new confidence for those big games.