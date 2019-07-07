Betfred Championship/League 1: Magnificent win for Dewsbury Rams over Barrow as Batley Bulldogs are pipped at Swinton Lions and Hunslet falter at home to Newcastle Thunder

There have been occasional hints throughout the season but Dewsbury Rams finally pulled off a magnificent victory on Sunday.

Visitors Barrow are second-bottom in the Championship but are only two points adrift of Dewsbury on the ladder.

Batley Bulldogs try scorer, Paul Brearley. PIC: Paul Butterfield

And it was Barrow who led – 12-10 – at the interval, but the Cumbrians hadn’t counted on Dewsbury digging in, turning the screw and coming up with seven magificent tries in total.

Prop Conor McGrath led the way with a try brace while seasoned campaigners Paul Sykes and Liam Finn finished the day with three conversions apiece (one a penalty for Sykes).

Elsewhere in the Championship, Dewsbury’s Heavy Woollen neighbours Batley Bulldogs were pipped for the spoils, 20-18 at Swinton Lions.

Again, only two points separate these two in the table, with Lions now holding sway in ninth onf 14 points with Bulldogs two points and two places off the Swinton pace.

Hunslet try scorer, James Woodburn-Hall. PIC: Jonathan Gawthorpe

Swinton trailed 12-8 at half-time but had enough in reserve to keep Batley at arms’ length come the final whistle.

Second-row Paul Brearley, Adam Gledhill and fellow pack man Niall Walker touched down for the travellers with Louis Jouffret tagging on the extras from a couple of conversions and a penalty – but it just wasn’t quite enough to deny the hosts.

In League 1, Hunslet will be kicking themselves after letting a 12-4 half-time advantage evaporate at home to Newcastle Thunder, who went on to win comfortably, nilling their hosts to notch a 26-12 triumph.

Second-row James Woodburn-Hall and winger Josh Tonks touched down for Hunslet with prop Dean Reece landing a first-half conversion and penalty.

Hunslet are fifth in the table, level on points with fourth-placed Doncaster, with Newcastle Thunder lsitting pretty in second.