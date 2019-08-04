Betfred Championship/League 1: Wayne Reittie claims hat-trick as Batley Bulldogs and Hunslet celebrate big wins

Seasoned tryscorer Wayne Reittie bagged a hat-trick of touchdowns in Batley’s solid 50-26 victory over cellar dwellers Rochdale Hornets.

That said, the Hornets were game hosts and ensured the Bulldogs had to maintain their momentum to secure the two points. Batley led just 18-14 at half-time but controlled the game efficiently in the second half which will have pleased head coach Matt Diskin.

Marksman Joe Sanderson converted all six Hunslet tries in the 42-18 home win over North Wales Crusaders. PIC: Courtesy Leeds Rhinos RLFC

Louis Jouffret also had a productive afternoon for the visitors, crossing the opposition whitewash twice and landing four conversions. Loose-forward Jack Broadbent and James Brown, who came off the bench, also bagged try braces, while forward Danny Yates’ touchdown added one to the 10-try haul. Sam Wood came off the substitutes’ bench to add the points from three conversions.

In League 1, Hunslet consolidated fifth place with a convincing 42-18 home victory over eighth-placed North Wales Crusaders.

Hunslet led 24-12 at half-time with tries from Josh Tonks, Duane Straugheir and Jon Luke Kirby, all converted by Joe Sanderson. Crusaders rallied around the half-hour with two tries in three minutes, but didn’t cross the whitewash again until the 80th minute.

Hunslet secured the league points with three more tries in the second half through Jimmy Watson (2) and Jordan Andrade with Sanderson converting all three.